Q-C BAZAARS

Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week, the last of the holiday season.
Today, Sunday, Dec. 8
St. Anne's Parish: St. Nicholas Bazaar and Bake Sale: 8:30 a.m. to noon at the church, 555 18th Ave., East Moline. All proceeds will go towards the St. Anne's Religious Education Programs.
Christmas in LeClaire: Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown LeClaire. Part of the annual Christmas in LeClaire event, this craft show will include baked goods, a silent auction, book signing, shoe carving, crafts and vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Christmas in LeClaire Benevolent Fund.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Hope Creek Care Center: Cookie Sale: 8-11 a.m. at the center, 4343 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. Cookies are 50 cents each. Take-home boxes available.
Saturday, Dec. 14
New Hope Presbyterian Church: annual Cookie Walk: 9-11 a.m. at the church, 4209 W. Locust St., Davenport. Homemade cookies, candies, bread, other treats.
Friends of the Eldridge Library: Christmas Bake and Craft Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scott County Library, 200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge. Homemade baked items and candies, Santas, snowmen, ornaments, other Christmas decor and gifts. Also, a book gair with a BOGO sale. Proceeds benefit the activities and programs at the library.
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church: Holiday Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. Traditional ethnic dessert favorites such as baklava, koulourakia (butter twist cookies), kourambiethes (powdered sugar cookies), melomacarona (honey-dipped spice cookies) and paximathia (Greek biscotti). Tiropitakia (cheese puffs) and spanakopitakia (spinach puffs) also will be for sale along with homemade bread and gift-box assortment packages. Pastitsio (Greek lasagna) will be sold by the pan.