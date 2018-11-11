Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:
Today, Nov. 11
Holiday Helpers: Christmas Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County 4-H Grounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt, Iowa. Handmade, unique items for the upcoming holiday season from more than 30 vendors. Lunch available. All proceeds will be donated to the DeWitt Referral Center and Elvira Zion Lutheran Church Food Pantry. Admission is $1.
Center for Active Seniors, Inc.: Crafts @ CASI 2018: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. More than 30 crafters with unique hand-made and homemade items. Lunch available.
Church of the Visitation: Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 1028 Middle Road, Camanche, Iowa. A quilt raffle, silent auction, local arts and crafts, holiday items, bake sale. Luncheon, homemade soups, hot sandwiches, desserts, chips, drinks. Carry-out available. All proceeds go to the Altar and Rosary Society.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
United Methodist Church of Wilton: Holiday Fair: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 1401 Maurer St. A craft room, candy by the pound, bake sale. Soup, sandwiches, salads and pies priced ala carte.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Grace Lutheran Women: Graceful Harvest: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church, 415 10th St., DeWitt. Baked goods, cookies by the pound, greeting cards, napkins. Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $6. Proceeds will help fund mission projects.
Q-C Business Women of Faith: Pop Up Shop: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Northpark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, doTERRA essential oils, Damsel in Defense, Clean Green, Mary Kay, Lipscense. Also, hot drinks and cool treats. Proceeds go to Pregnancy Resources.
First Lutheran Church WELCA Ladies: 26th annual Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m. at the church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. Cookies, breads, craft items, gift baskets, embroidered dish towels. Proceeds benefit national and local benevolences.