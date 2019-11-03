Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:
Today, Sunday, Nov. 3
Our Lady of Victory Church: Christmas Carousel Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of Victory Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Featuring homemade and handmade items including Christmas crafts, ceramics, toys, floral arrangements, baskets, doll clothes including American Girl, linens, fall items and raffles. There also will be bake and candy shops. Breakfast items, soups, chicken salad croissants, hot dogs and desserts will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the church.
Friday, Nov. 8
Genesis Auxiliary: Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, 1227 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. Featuring unique homemade and Christmas items. Proceeds benefit STEM scholarships, equipment, furnishing updates and patient services.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Spring Village: Annual Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Spring Village Apartments, 3320 Spring St., Davenport. Featuring homemade baked goods, seasonal and holiday decorations, unique gift ideas, household goods, rummage. Luncheon, hot barbecue pulled pork sandwiches. Proceeds benefit the residents.
Time For Tots Preschool: 33rd annual Home to the Country Craft and Vendor Show: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alwood Elementary School, 101 E. A St., Alpha, Illinois. Featuring more than 40 crafters and vendors as well as the country kitchen featuring chicken salad croissant sandwiches and more. Also, a raffle and bake sale. Proceeds go to the preschool. $2.
Cinderella's Cellar: Annual Christmas Open House: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cinderella's Cellar Resale Shop, 230 W. 35th St., Davenport. Featuring holiday decorations, Christmas trees, wreaths and gift ideas as well as the regular items of clothing, accessories, household items, antiques and furniture. Proceeds will benefit the Kahl Home for the Aged and several local non-profit organizations.
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church: Fall Craft Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2618 Boies Ave., Davenport. Featuring a wide variety of items as well as raffle prizes, a light breakfast and a soup and sandwich lunch.
Immanuel Lutheran Church: Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche Iowa. Featuring a bazaar and ice cream social with lunch, vendors and crafts. Luncheon, sloppy joe or hot dog, chips, drink, cake or pie and ice cream, $6. Proceeds will benefit the Clinton Discovery Center.
Overlook VIllage: Harvest Basket Bazaar, Craft Show and Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Overlook Village, 941 6th St., Moline. Featuring handcrafted gifts, from local crafters, skin care and scents, jewelry, children's items, woodcraft items, accessories, toys and home decor. Goodies and drinks also will be sold. All proceeds go to our Walk to End Alzheimer's team. $1.
First Lutheran Church Rock Island: Sweets and Treats Bake and Craft Sale: noon to 5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Featuring baked goods including pies, cookies, breads and candies as well as crafts.
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10
St. Mary's Parish: 47th annual Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Saint Mary's Parish, 525 Fillmore St., Davenport. Featuring hand-crafted holiday items, trash and treasure, bake sale, raffle. There will be a homemade soup and sandwich luncheon on Saturday and an authentic Mexican breakfast on Sunday.