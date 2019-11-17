Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:
Saturday, Nov. 23
McKinley Elementary: Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1716 Kenwood Ave., Davenport. Vendors, door prizes, baked goods. Proceeds benefit McKinley Elementary School.
First Lutheran Church WELCA Ladies: 27th annual Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. Cookies, breads, craft items, raffle baskets. Proceeds go to local and national benevolences.