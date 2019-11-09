Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:
Today, Sunday, Nov. 10
St Mary's Parish: 47th annual Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saint Mary's Parish, 525 Fillmore St., Davenport. Hand-crafted holiday items, trash and treasure, bake sale, raffle. An Mexican breakfast will be served.
Holiday Helpers: Christmas Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County 4-H Grounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt. Handmade, unique items for the upcoming holiday season from many different vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to DeWitt Referral Center and Elvira Zion Lutheran Church Food Pantry. $1.
Crafts @ CASI 2019: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. More than 30 makers offering unique hand-made and homemade items. Lunch will be available for purchase with proceeds going to the UNI Dance Marathon and UI Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Church of the Visitation: Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of the Visitation, 1028 Middle Road, Camanche, Iowa. A quilt raffle, silent auction, local arts and crafts, holiday items, bake sale. Luncheon, homemade soups, hot sandwiches, desserts, chips and drinks. Carry-out available. All proceeds go to the Altar and Rosary Society.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
United Methodist Church of Wilton: Holiday Fair: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., United Methodist Church , 1401 Maurer St., Wilton, Iowa. A craft room, candy by the pound and bake sale. Also, a lunch and supper will be available for purchase.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Gilda's Club: Harvest and Holiday Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. Vendors including Pampered Chef, Thirty One, doTERRA, Tupperware, Keep Collective, Brick and Motor Boutique, Color Street, LipSense. Free will donations will be accepted at the door with all proceeds supporting Gilda's Club Quad-Cities.