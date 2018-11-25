Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:
Saturday, Dec. 1
McKinley Elementary: Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, 1716 Kenwood Ave., Davenport. Vendors, door prizes, baked goods. Proceeds benefit McKinley Elementary School.
Port Byron First United Methodist Church: annual Christmas Traditions: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 9412 228th St. N. Christmas music, Christmas crafts, woodworking items, a silent auction, fresh-cut Christmas wreaths, pet toys and treats, as well as food items including handmade cookies, candies, pies, jellies, jams, salsa, pickles. Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., homemade casserole and salad bar, $8. Also, a tour of homes decorated for Christmas (9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.). Your $10 ticket comes with directions to the participating homes.