Following are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:
Today, Sunday, Oct. 6
Elwood (Iowa) Methodist Church: Fall Festival: 4-7 p.m., Elwood Methodist Church, 1838 127th St. Bazaar items including bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies, bars, crafts. Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, rolls and pies, desserts. Also, door prizes. Carry-out available. $11 adults, $6 children grades K-6. Proceeds go to the church.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary Fundraiser: Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessory Sale: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hammond-Henry Hospital, 600 N. College Ave., Geneseo, Illinois. Proceeds to benefit HHH Auxiliary projects.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday, Oct. 11
Kahl Home Life Enrichment Program: Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Homemade fall and Christmas items and homemade baked goods including bread and rolls. Also, a taco bar. All proceeds will benefit residents of the Kahl Home through the life enrichment program.
Saturday, Oct. 12
LeClaire Civic Club: October Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road. Vendors and crafters selling local crafts, LeClaire Civic Club cookbooks, Rada knives, bake sale items, quilts, stockings, spices and more. Proceeds from the cookbooks, bake sale and knives will benefit the LeClaire Civic Club.