Q-C bird count is down from past

The overall number of birds counted in this year's Christmas Bird Count in the Quad-City region was down for the second year in a row compared to the five previous years.

The total number of birds counted in seven counting areas — each encompassing about 117 square miles — was 90,029, compared with 87,158 for the 2018-19 season, according to Kelly McKay, a Hampton wildlife biologist who tallies the counts for those areas.

But tallies for the five years before were much higher: 187,016 in 2017-18; 146,872 in 2016-17; 153,295 in 2015-16; 163,881 in 2014-15, and 159,644 in 2013-14.

The annual count of bird populations has been conducted nationally for 120 years under the auspices of the National Audubon Society. On designated days in December and January, volunteers count birds at feeders and in the field, taking note of both total number and species. Over time, the data reflect trends.

A possible reason for the lower count this year was an unusual cold spell in November that may have pushed semi-hardy birds farther south. In the past few years these birds were sticking around because of milder winters, but that wasn't the case this year, McKay said.