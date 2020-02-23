Q-C bird count is down from past

The overall number of birds counted in this year's Christmas Bird Count in the Quad-City region was down for the second year in a row compared to the five previous years.
The total number of birds counted in seven counting areas — each encompassing about 117 square miles — was 90,029, compared with 87,158 for the 2018-19 season, according to Kelly McKay, a Hampton wildlife biologist who tallies the counts for those areas.
But tallies for the five years before were much higher: 187,016 in 2017-18; 146,872 in 2016-17; 153,295 in 2015-16; 163,881 in 2014-15, and 159,644 in 2013-14.
The annual count of bird populations has been conducted nationally for 120 years under the auspices of the National Audubon Society. On designated days in December and January, volunteers count birds at feeders and in the field, taking note of both total number and species. Over time, the data reflect trends.
A possible reason for the lower count this year was an unusual cold spell in November that may have pushed semi-hardy birds farther south. In the past few years these birds were sticking around because of milder winters, but that wasn't the case this year, McKay said.
Second, because the weather moderated after November, there wasn't the build-up of river ice farther north that generally pushes bald eagles into the Quad-City region in search of open water in which to fish, McKay said.
The warmer temperatures and open water up north also likely accounted for fewer water fowl in the Quad-City region, a category of birds that often really boosts Q-C numbers, he said.
Third, the massive communal flocks of blackbirds that used to be counted in Quad-City wetlands aren't present anymore because of fewer wetlands, he said.
And, fourth, "there are just fewer birds in the world," he said. "The total numbers are decreasing," he said, referring to a study published in September in Science magazine estimating 3 billion fewer birds in North America now than in the 1970s.
Here are specifics for the seven counting areas:
Quad-Cities, Dec. 15. There were 24 field observers in eight parties and four feeder watchers. The total number of birds counted was 31,731 and the total number of species was 87, which McKay said was the most diverse of the seven counting areas.
You have free articles remaining.
Noteworthy: 7,193 Canada geese (a very high number), three mute swans, one killdeer, 25 barred owls (especially good for an urban count), eight pileated woodpeckers, one ruby-crowned kinglet, 11 hermit thrushes and one eastern phoebe.
Princeton-Camanche, Dec. 18. There were 13 field observers in five parties and one field watcher. The total number counted was 9,195, representing 71 species.
Noteworthy: 239 trumpeter swans, two blue-winged teal ducks, one American white pelican, four field sparrows and 30 red-headed woodpeckers.
Clinton-Savanna, Dec. 19. There were 16 field observers in six parties and two feeder watchers. The total number counted was 7,970, representing 80 species.
Noteworthy: 715 tundra swans, four American black ducks, 17 yellow-rumped warblers, 19 great blue herons, 36 red-headed woodpeckers, two ruby-crowned kinglets, one phoebe and one eastern towhee.
Western Mercer County, Dec. 23. There were 12 field observers in five parties and no feeder watchers. The total number counted was 11,767, representing 77 species.
Noteworthy: 25 snow geese, 30 greater white fronted geese, 5,314 mallards, 15 hermit thrushes and one each killdeer, long-eared owl, ruby-crowned kinglet and eastern towhee.
Andalusia-Buffalo, Dec. 24. There were 13 field observers in four parties and no feeder watchers. The total number was 17,743, representing 80 species.
Noteworthy: 3,703 greater white fronted geese, four wood ducks, three red-shouldered hawk, one white-winged scoter, four long-eared owls, two northern saw whet owls, three yellow-bellied sapsuckers, 17 pileated woodpeckers and one merlin.
Muscatine, Dec. 26. There were 14 field observers in five parties and five feeder watchers. The total number was 7,289 individuals, representing 68 species.
Noteworthy: three northern harriers, two ruby-crowned kinglets and one each short-eared owl, northern saw-whet owl and merlin.
Van Petten-Sterling/Rock Falls, Jan. 2. There were 10 field observers in four parties and no feeder watchers. The total number was 4,334, representing 64 species.
Noteworthy: Two brewer's black birds and one each wood duck, lesser black backed gull and marsh wren.