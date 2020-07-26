Q-C Botanical Center hosts live event: Art in the Garden

Some artists work in oil, some in wood.
Mindy Mathews works in string.
If you think that sounds odd you should see what happens when, with her skilled hands, she winds string back and forth on nails that have been hammered into a board to create the outline of her picture.
She does portraits of dogs that actually look like the dogs.
You can see some of Mathews' work for yourself on Saturday, Aug. 1, when she will be among artists displaying and selling work at the fourth annual Art in the Garden show at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.
Others include Carrol Brandt, Bettendorf, who makes mosaic stone art, and Amber Williams, Rock Island, who makes nature-inspired collages.
The art and music event is one of the few that can be safely held during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be outside and the art will be in tents spread throughout the grounds to allow for social distancing. Guests will be required to wear masks inside the building at all times and will be highly encouraged to wear them outside as well. In addition, tickets will be for one-hour time slots so that staff can limit the number of people attending.
Mathews of Rock Island traces her interest in string art to her childhood and her grandmother, who had a picture in her back bedroom of a koala she made with string. Something about the picture captured Mathews' imagination, and she dabbled in making her own simple string designs.
Then, for a long time, she set it aside. But three years ago she had surgery to cut melanoma, the deadly form of skin cancer that killed her grandmother, out of her right arm.
Mathews cannot regain full use of that arm because the surgery cut into her muscle, but as part of her physical therapy, she decided to do string art again. The hammering of nails into wood helps build strength and pulling the string — knitting yarn or crochet string or both — to create tension helps with stretching and flexibility, she said.
Her grandmother's koala likely was made from a kit, as they were popular in the '70s and '80s, but Mathews makes her own designs.
Her first attempts were "terrible," but she persisted and got better. In the past three years, she estimates she has made 3,000 boards, as she calls her finished pieces. "I just really love making them."
She'll have a wide range at Art in the Garden, from ornaments for $7 to larger pieces up to $30.
The concept of string art is simple; draw a shape — think of a cookie cutter shape — onto a board, then fill in the line with nails. Then, with string, make connections.
"As I got better at it, they got more and more complex," Mathews said of her works. She likes to use a lot of string, layering it so that no wood shows under the image.
The art fulfills her creative, artistic side, but it's also "sort of math-y," she said.
Mathews' day job is as a data analyst and she finds herself using math to create some of her designs. "It's a little geometric-ish, how to place the nails," she said.
She has done commissions for people in which she hammered the nails right into their walls, so that the art is not a removable piece but part of the room.
Among her favorite pieces are the dog portraits. She also likes unicorns; she leaves a lot of mane that young girls can decorate with ribbons and other embellishments.
She has a "list miles long" of images she'd still like to create.
Her business is called High Strung by 3M. The high strung speaks to her personality, she said.
As for 3M, that was her nickname growing up based on the initials of her first, second (Michelle) and last names. And that still applies today, having married a man whose last name is Mathews.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!