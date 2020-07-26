Q-C Botanical Center hosts live event: Art in the Garden

Some artists work in oil, some in wood.

Mindy Mathews works in string.

If you think that sounds odd you should see what happens when, with her skilled hands, she winds string back and forth on nails that have been hammered into a board to create the outline of her picture.

She does portraits of dogs that actually look like the dogs.

You can see some of Mathews' work for yourself on Saturday, Aug. 1, when she will be among artists displaying and selling work at the fourth annual Art in the Garden show at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.

Others include Carrol Brandt, Bettendorf, who makes mosaic stone art, and Amber Williams, Rock Island, who makes nature-inspired collages.

The art and music event is one of the few that can be safely held during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be outside and the art will be in tents spread throughout the grounds to allow for social distancing. Guests will be required to wear masks inside the building at all times and will be highly encouraged to wear them outside as well. In addition, tickets will be for one-hour time slots so that staff can limit the number of people attending.