Q-C Botanical Center hosts live event: Art in the Garden

Some artists work in oil, some in wood.

Mindy Mathews works in string.

If you think that sounds odd you should see what happens when, with her skilled hands, she winds string back and forth on nails that have been hammered into a board to create the outline of her picture.

She does portraits of dogs that actually look like the dogs.

You can see some of Mathews' work for yourself on Saturday, Aug. 1, when she will be among artists displaying and selling work at the fourth annual Art in the Garden show at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.

Others include Carrol Brandt, Bettendorf, who makes mosaic stone art, and Amber Williams, Rock Island, who makes nature-inspired collages. 

The art and music event is one of the few that can be safely held during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be outside and the art will be in tents spread throughout the grounds to allow for social distancing. Guests will be required to wear masks inside the building at all times and will be highly encouraged to wear them outside as well. In addition, tickets will be for one-hour time slots so that staff can limit the number of people attending.

Mathews of Rock Island traces her interest in string art to her childhood and her grandmother, who had a picture in her back bedroom of a koala she made with string. Something about the picture captured Mathews' imagination, and she dabbled in making her own simple string designs.

Then, for a long time, she set it aside. But three years ago she had surgery to cut melanoma, the deadly form of skin cancer that killed her grandmother,  out of her right arm.

Mathews cannot regain full use of that arm because the surgery cut into her muscle, but as part of her physical therapy, she decided to do string art again. The hammering of nails into wood helps build strength and pulling the string — knitting yarn or crochet string or both — to create tension helps with stretching and flexibility, she said.

Her grandmother's koala likely was made from a kit, as they were popular in the '70s and '80s, but Mathews makes her own designs.

Her first attempts were "terrible," but she persisted and got better. In the past three years, she estimates she has made 3,000 boards, as she calls her finished pieces. "I just really love making them."

She'll have a wide range at Art in the Garden, from ornaments for $7 to larger pieces up to $30.

The concept of string art is simple; draw a shape — think of a cookie cutter shape — onto a board, then fill in the line with nails.  Then, with string, make connections.

"As I got better at it, they got more and more complex," Mathews said of her works. She likes to use a lot of string, layering it so that no wood shows  under the image.

The art fulfills her creative, artistic side, but it's also "sort of math-y," she said.

Mathews' day job is as a data analyst and she finds herself using math to create some of her designs. "It's a little geometric-ish, how to place the nails," she said.

She has done commissions for people in which she hammered the nails right into their walls, so that the art is not a removable piece but part of the room.

Among her favorite pieces are the dog portraits. She also likes unicorns; she leaves a lot of mane that young girls can decorate with ribbons and other embellishments.

She has a "list miles long" of images she'd still like to create.

Her business is called High Strung by 3M. The high strung speaks to her personality, she said.

As for 3M, that was her nickname growing up based on the initials of her first, second (Michelle) and last names. And that still applies today, having married a man whose last name is Mathews.

If you go

What: Art in the Garden, a show and sale of area and regional artists including potters, painters, sculptors, jewelry makers and others who are inspired by nature to create.

Music will be provided by Control Room and Roger Carlson and there will be demonstrations by woodcarvers and make-and-take activities for children.

As a bonus, the wacky-tacky Flamingo Follies exhibit will be on display and individual ornaments will be raffled at the event.

When and where: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

How much: Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-15 and members and free for children 4 and younger. The are good for one-hour time slots, so advanced online purchase at qcgardens.com is highly recommended.

For more information: Call 309-794-0991

Quad-City Woodturners will demonstrate craft

Members of the Quad-City Woodturners will have two lathes at Art in the Garden, with carvers demonstrating how various items are made, including pens, toy tops and ornaments.

As they make these items, they will give some away and some will be for sale.

"Tops — everybody enjoys the little tops," Bob Towler, a member of the group from Rock Island, said.

Members will also discuss how they make different items such as bowls and segmented bowls, a creation that takes the craft a step above.

Members also will have some bigger items for sale, Towler said.

Mosaic stones stand apart from the crowd

As an art teacher and artist, Carrol Brandt of Bettendorf has worked in a lot of different media, both two and three-dimensional.

Her current specialty is making mosaic garden art using stones she has found as her canvas.

"There's something so magical about stones, each has a different shape and color," she said.

She started out making stepping stones for her own garden using foot-square pieces of concrete, but they are heavy and difficult to transport to art shows, so she switched.

Her technique stands out from other mosaic artists in that she often outlines her pictures with brass chains that look like tiny beads set next to each other and then creates another outline with a black epoxy grout. The effect is like drawing an outline with a Magic Marker; the black makes the image pop.

For inner materials, Brandt uses glass that she cuts herself and natural materials such as clay and a mineral that resembles turquoise.

For Art in the Garden, she will bring a variety of pieces in various shapes and sizes, ranging from $20 to $70. 

As for her teaching career, Brandt instructed all ages, from kindergarten children to high schoolers. "I liked them all for different reasons," she said. 

Amazing what you can do with the inside of an envelope

At first glance, you might think Amber Williams' works are paintings.

But look closer and you'll see that instead of paint, the color is really tiny pieces of different colored papers, glued in place to create a picture.

Williams of Rock Island began doing collages about 10 years ago when, as she said, "I was looking for something to do with my anxious mind."

In beginning a piece, she'll start with a sketch. Then she'll glue on pieces of color that she cut from magazines or elsewhere and build layers upon layers.

One of her favorite sources of material is the inside of envelopes that have a "security" pattern on the inside so someone can't read through the paper.

So far, she has collected 900 different varieties of these blue-gray designs. Yes, that many. She has about 75 different varieties of stripes and cross-hatches alone.

She got the idea of using envelopes watching a crafter, and in searching the internet connected with an artist in Rhode Island who mailed her a big stash that got her kick-started, she said.

She glues with Mod Podge, then seals the finished piece.

Her works at Art in the Garden will range from $20 for miniatures, on up to $300.

By day, Williams works at the Handicapped Development Center, Davenport.

