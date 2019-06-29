The red toy tractor affixed to the top of the mail box is the first sign that Larry Goettsch…

The father of an Augustana College student was lunching at Arthur's Garden Deli in Rock Isla…

A 1903 barn now used as a workshop and a place to store the owner's Cub Cadet lawn mower col…

If you go

What: Garden tractor show, with children's activities and food. Anyone with a garden tractor is invited to bring it to show. No advance registration necessary.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, with food served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the food runs out.

Where: Virgil Grisson Elementary School, 500 Lost Grove Road, Princeton.

How much: Free, although there will be a charge for food.