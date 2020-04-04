Q-C garden centers ready for spring

Wallace's put tape on the floor in front of its counters to mark out six feet. It also has purchased two laptops so that sales can be made on the floor, rather than requiring customers to queue up in a checkout line.

The store also has also ordered buttons for all employees that say, "Hug plants, not people. Thank you for social distancing."

As of Friday, Nelson was still undecided about reopening on April 7. "I wish I had a really good crystal ball answer for you," she said. "New information comes out every day."

• Shop from your car. Green Thumbers has posted signs that if a customer doesn't want to come in the door, he or she can call in an order and an employee will bring it out.

"You can go through the whole process without leaving your car," Kay said.

The other stores will do that too. "People can call in and we will get the items for them," Jill VenHorst, manager of the Bettendorf store, said.

• Home delivery. Wallace's is offering free delivery on orders of $30 or more anywhere in Davenport, Bettendorf, LeClaire, Rock Island or Moline, Nelson said.

Green Thumbers is offering free delivery during April.