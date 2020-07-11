Q-C gardens gone but not forgotten

Ask people how they got interested in gardening, and many will cite the nurturing influence of a grandmother, grandfather or other relative.
Ask Beth Cody, of Kalona, Iowa, and she'll tell you it was through pictures. Leafing through garden books and seeing all the pretty pictures, she thought she would like to have something like that around her house.
So she began planting on the five-acre farmstead she shares with her husband in Amish country, but she didn't stop there.
Pictures also were the impetus for writing her own garden book, published this spring.
Titled "Iowa Gardens of the Past: Lost & Historic Gardens of Iowa: 1850-1980s," the book is a heavy, 320-page hard-bound book examining the history of ornamental gardening in Iowa, absolutely chock-full of lush photographs, including 250 grayscale and color images.
Helping to tell the story of gardening as art are profiles of individual gardens around the state, including more than a dozen in the Iowa Quad-City area — Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale and rural Scott County. Cody describes the gardens as well as the people who planted them ... or had them planted.
Cody thought this topic would appeal to both gardeners and history buffs and she knew it hadn't been done before because, as she writes, "Iowa is always completely absent from landscape history books."
Cody's plan of attack was creative and obvious, once you think about it. She found the pictures first, then followed up with research for the stories.
She started in libraries, such as those of the Iowa State Historical Society, Iowa State University, and various cities including Davenport and Muscatine.
Finding photos, she then ferreted out information searching newspaper archives and other sources. Often the gardens she found photos of were written about in local papers, or the gardeners themselves wrote for various publications.
Cody also plowed through six decades of Better Homes & Gardens magazines (1922-1970s) and eight decades worth of annual reports from the Iowa State Horticultural Society.
Using Google Street and Google Earth, Cody peeked into how the gardens she found look today. The truth is that nearly none of them exist. As she writes, "Gardens do not outlive their makers."
The next owner of the property does not have the same interest, time or money. Elaborate layouts become overgrown and disappear in time, or become grass almost immediately. Or, ongoing urban development sweeps away the entire setting, with a wholly new landscape — or parking lot — in its place.
Cody's text covers a wide swath of history, and the colorful seed catalog photos she found in the archives of the United States Department of Agriculture add brilliance to the pages. As she laid out the book, she took every opportunity to tuck a little bit of color onto as many pages as she could — catalog clippings of tulips, irises, roses and peonies.
Early gardens were trees, shrubs
Once pioneers got their houses built, they planted fruit trees and vegetable gardens, both for food.
The first focus in ornamental landscaping was the planting of trees. That is still true today, but in earlier times trees and shrubs were planted all over the yard, like an English park, not in neat lines.
In the 1870s, perennial and annual flowers became available, along with bulbs. From then until 1900, gardens were a mix of English lawn and tree-style, "with an increasing appearance of Victorian-style carpet bedding and geometric flower beds."
Tropical plants, such as potted palms, were planted in large urns placed out in the yard, then brought in during the winter.
Give us bread, but roses, too
As time progressed, flowers became regarded as a sign of a healthy desire to make a better life. But with World War I, some people argued that Americans shouldn't waste time and land on flowers. Vegetables for feeding people should be planted instead.
Similar feelings swept the state during World War II. Gardening for defense and Victory Gardens were promoted. According to Iowa State University, in 1944, an incredible 70 percent of Iowa households grew Victory Gardens, for a total of more than 475,000 gardens amounting to 90,000 acres. The average size was one-fifth of an acre.
But, as author Cody writes, "Many passionate gardeners also understood the human cost of depriving people of the beauty and happiness brought by growing flowers, needed even more during the dreary and especially stressful time of war. As the Iowa Society of Florists put it, 'Flowers for Morale and Food for War.'"
Explosion of Iowa nurseries
Around 1900, Iowa had about 190 nurseries.
Strangely, two of the largest were in tiny Shenandoah, in the southwest corner of the state. They were the Henry Field Seed Co. — "the seeds that yield are sold by Field" — and the Earl May Co.
Both companies also operated radio stations, KFNF and KMA, respectively, to promote their message.
Patios, plastic pots
After World War II, patios became a new backyard feature and roses were the flowers of the 1950s. Velvety lawns also grew in importance.
Author Cody cites Dutch elm disease, which killed off the state's vase-like elm trees, and the invention of the plastic pot as major changes in the 1960s.
In 1979, Iowa State introduced the Master Gardener program in which volunteers are university-trained to educate and help the public with gardening questions. And low-maintenance trees and shrubs came into favor over fussy flower gardens that required a lot of time to maintain.