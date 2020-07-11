Q-C gardens gone but not forgotten

Cody's plan of attack was creative and obvious, once you think about it. She found the pictures first, then followed up with research for the stories.

She started in libraries, such as those of the Iowa State Historical Society, Iowa State University, and various cities including Davenport and Muscatine.

Finding photos, she then ferreted out information searching newspaper archives and other sources. Often the gardens she found photos of were written about in local papers, or the gardeners themselves wrote for various publications.

Cody also plowed through six decades of Better Homes & Gardens magazines (1922-1970s) and eight decades worth of annual reports from the Iowa State Horticultural Society.

Using Google Street and Google Earth, Cody peeked into how the gardens she found look today. The truth is that nearly none of them exist. As she writes, "Gardens do not outlive their makers."

The next owner of the property does not have the same interest, time or money. Elaborate layouts become overgrown and disappear in time, or become grass almost immediately. Or, ongoing urban development sweeps away the entire setting, with a wholly new landscape — or parking lot — in its place.