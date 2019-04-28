Here are plant sales by nonprofit groups in the Quad-City region this week:
Today, April 28
Friends of Vander Veer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory and Greenhouses, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
Annuals, perennials and tropicals.
Proceeds support beauty and education efforts at Vander Veer.
Wednesday, May 1
Earthy Treasures, a subsidiary of Skyline Center Inc., will open its greenhouse on Wednesday at 2600 N. 4th St., Clinton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through the month, or a little longer if merchandise remains. Hanging baskets, herbs, planters, microgreens, many varieties of perennials and annuals, a variety of heirloom tomato plants and other vegetables as well as vining fruits and vegetables.
Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, 7th Street and John Deere Road, Moline. Offerings include:
• More than 30 types of annual flowers in many colors, including asters, begonias, coleus, dahlias, impatiens, marigolds, pansies, petunias, zinnias.
• 10 inch and 12 inch pot hanging baskets
• Specialty flowers in 4-inch and 5-inch pots such as geraniums, Wave & Easy Wave petunias, spikes, vinca vine, sprengeri, lantana, potato vines.
For more information, contact Kayla Kiesey, 563-323-8006 or kkiesey@bbbs-mv.org. Or go to bbbsmv.org
Friday-Sunday, May 3-12
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, May 3-12, at Northwest Bank & Trust Tower, Welcome Way and Kimberly Road, Davenport. Offerings include:
• More than 30 types of annual flowers in many colors, including asters, begonias, coleus, dahlias, impatiens, marigolds, pansies, petunias, zinnias.
• 10 inch and 12 inch pot hanging baskets
• Specialty flowers in 4 inch and 5 inch pots such as geraniums, Wave & Easy Wave petunias, spikes, vinca Vine, sprengeri, lantana, potato vines.
For more information, contact Kayla Kiesey, 563-323-8006 or kkiesey@bbbs-mv.org. Or go to bbbsmv.org
Saturday, May 4
Rescued, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at 2105 16th St., Moline, in the parking lot in back. Tomatoes, herbs, annuals, perennials, succulents, hanging baskets, house plants.
Saturday, May 4
University of Illinois Extension-Whiteside County, 8 a.m. to noon or until all plants are gone, Saturday, May 4, in the Morrison/Community Room at the Odell Library.
Saturday, May 4
Rock Island Horticulture Club, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4, at the Longview Park garage, 17th Street and 18th Avenue. Plants include trees, perennials, vegetables and houseplants. Club members will answer questions on a variety of horticulture topics. Money raised goes to the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department and the Horticulture Club.
In addition
The Silvis Greenhouse, operated by the Silvis Garden Club, is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 651 651 1st Ave. N., Silvis, behind Schroder’s Mortuary, through the season.
Annuals, hanging baskets, vines, herbs, peppers and tomatoes, including 22 varieties of one-gallon plants.