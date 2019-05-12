Here are plant sales by nonprofit groups in the Quad-City area this week:
TODAY, MAY 12
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley concludes its sale today, May 12, open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Northwest Bank & Trust Tower, Welcome Way and Kimberly Road, Davenport. Offerings include:
• More than 30 types of annual flowers in many colors, including asters, begonias, coleus, dahlias, impatiens, marigolds, pansies, petunias, zinnias.
• 10 inch and 12 inch pot hanging baskets
• Specialty flowers in 4 inch and 5 inch pots such as geraniums, Wave & Easy Wave petunias, spikes, vinca Vine, sprengeri, lantana, potato vines.
Davenport Horticultural Society annual Mothers Day plant sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, May 12, Duck Creek Lodge, Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport.
Perennials, including unusual varieties, lilacs.
Proceeds go to the Stampe Lilac Garden and other local projects.
Friends of Riverside Park plant sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, May 12, at the greenhouse, 3450 5th Ave., Moline.
MONDAY-SATURDAY, May 11-18
Friends of the Princeton Library, during library hours through Saturday, May 18. Houseplants, outdoor plants.
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Clinton County Master Gardeners-Iowa State University Extension, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the county fairgrounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt.
Perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, houseplants. Also, sale of new and used decorative pots and planters, garden art, tools, garden items.
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, or until all plants are gone, Saturday, May 18, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy.
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. to noon or until all plants are gone, Saturday, May 18, at the Grandon Civic Center Gazebo, 212 E. 4th St., Sterling.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 18-19
Clinton County Master Gardeners-Iowa State University Extension, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Lyons Four Square Park, Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
Perennials, vegetables, herbs, annuals, houseplants.
IN ADDITION
The Silvis Garden Club and Earthy Treasures, a subsidiary of Skyline Center Inc., in Clinton, both operate greenhouses that sell plants throughout the season.
• Silvis Greenhouse, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 651 651 1st Ave. N., Silvis, behind Schroder’s Mortuary. Annuals, hanging baskets, vines, herbs, peppers and tomatoes, including 22 varieties of one-gallon plants.
• Earthy Treasures, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through May, or a little longer if merchandise remains, 2600 N. 4th St., Clinton. Hanging baskets, herbs, planters, microgreens, many varieties of perennials and annuals, a variety of heirloom tomato plants and other vegetables as well as vining fruits and vegetables.