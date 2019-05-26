Here are plant sales by nonprofit groups in the Quad-City area this week:
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Scott County Master Gardeners-Iowa State University Extension, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, in conjunction with its Pollinators' Palooza event.
Plants especially attractive to pollinators will be sold.
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
Mississippi Valley Hosta Society, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1, in Shelter No. 1 at Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport.
Hostas and companion plants.