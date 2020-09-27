Q-C residents mourn the loss of special trees

"It was like it was falling in slow motion, and didn't make a sound until the fence broke. It was a perfectly healthy tree. It's just that freak storm got the best of it."

McPeters' story is one of a half-dozen sent in by Quad-City Times readers in response to our invitation to share accounts of special trees lost in the derecho.

Here are some others.

WHAT A MESS!

Kathy Connett and her husband, John, didn't pay too much attention to what was on the other side of the back fence when they bought their Davenport home because, as Kathy Connett said, "it was woods!"

Had they looked a little more closely, they might have seen that a huge bur oak growing from the bottom of a ravine was "mostly dead, or well on its way, rotten up several feet."

And on Aug. 10, that big tree came down, taking parts of several other trees with it, narrowly missing the Connett house and basically creating a huge mess of intertwined branches.

In the eight weeks since the storm, the Connetts have been whittling away at the debris, hauling some to the Davenport Compost Facility and some to the curb for the city to take away.