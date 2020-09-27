Q-C residents mourn the loss of special trees

When Susan McPeters moved to her Davenport home in 1993, her father, Ralph Carmichael, planted a tree in her backyard. Carmichael was a 30-year-plus employee of Davey Tree Co. and had a special kinship to trees.
The tree was an ash and, as the emerald ash borer began infesting and killing ash trees in Iowa and Illinois, McPeters decided it was worth it to pay for chemical injections to protect it.
She wanted to keep it going in memory of her dad who passed away in 2006.
And that's what she did right up until Aug. 10 when the tree met a force bigger than itself in the derecho storm and its 80 mph winds.
"Ironically, Davey Tree was here one hour prior, giving the tree the every-other-year injection that goes into the trunk," McPeters wrote in an email.
"During the storm, my husband and I were looking out the sliding glass door when we saw the tree lift slightly out of the ground, go back in, and then lift right out again and topple over.
"It was like it was falling in slow motion, and didn't make a sound until the fence broke. It was a perfectly healthy tree. It's just that freak storm got the best of it."
McPeters' story is one of a half-dozen sent in by Quad-City Times readers in response to our invitation to share accounts of special trees lost in the derecho.
Here are some others.
WHAT A MESS!
Kathy Connett and her husband, John, didn't pay too much attention to what was on the other side of the back fence when they bought their Davenport home because, as Kathy Connett said, "it was woods!"
Had they looked a little more closely, they might have seen that a huge bur oak growing from the bottom of a ravine was "mostly dead, or well on its way, rotten up several feet."
And on Aug. 10, that big tree came down, taking parts of several other trees with it, narrowly missing the Connett house and basically creating a huge mess of intertwined branches.
In the eight weeks since the storm, the Connetts have been whittling away at the debris, hauling some to the Davenport Compost Facility and some to the curb for the city to take away.
But, Kathy said, "the bulk of the tree is just going to have to stay in the ravine. We'll drag off as much as we can to make it look a little better, but the bulk will stay."
Although 2020 has been a year of trial, "we've been lucky," Connett said.
"We're not sick. Our family's not sick. We still have a few trees and we still have our home. The tree was a miss. We're still standing here untouched."
FAVORITE REDBUD MISSING
Don Wooten, of Rock Island, lost his favorite redbud tree, a small native tree that blooms pink in the spring.
Wooten is not sure how long it had been growing at his home. "It may have been there when we first moved, in the mid-fifties," he wrote in an email.
"Several trees have come and gone in that time. As they left, the redbud asserted itself.
"There were four in all; one remains."
SQUIRRELS WILL MISS THE ACORNS
Mary Flaherty has lived in her Davenport home for 48 years, and a pin oak was growing on the property line when she moved in.
During the storm, she heard a big thump, which was one side of the tree going down, and shortly thereafter she heard the second thump, which was the other side of the tree meeting the same fate.
"My daughter grew up with this tree. Squirrels loved (the) acorns. Now, sun shines bright into my enclosed porch," she wrote in an email.
"The city came Sept. 1 and removed the rest of the tree. It is down to the stump. They said they will plant a tree next spring."
MEMORIAL TREE LOST
When Verna Cudmore's husband, Keith, died at the relatively early age of 68 in 1999, she decided to plant a tree in his memory.
Through a city of Davenport program, she chose a "Sunset" maple that was planted near the south end of Vander Veer Botanical Park, along Brady Street, near Rusholme Street.
Cudmore enjoyed watching it grow, and she always glanced at it when she attended services at nearby St. John's Methodist Church.
Now it is gone, but by coincidence, just a few weeks before the storm, her friend Carol Schmit happened to take several pictures of the tree. She has those to remember it by.
