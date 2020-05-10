Q-C supports its plant sales

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Organizers of plant sales for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley and Friends of Vander Veer couldn't be happier.

While most nonprofits had to cancel their spring plant sale fundraisers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, BBBS and Vander Veer went ahead as best they could.

And the result? Both groups had sales as good or nearly as good as last year.

BBBS canceled both its Davenport and Rock Island retail sites, switching to pre-orders only. This decreased opportunities to buy, and it meant the organization had to round up a whole lot of volunteers to help unload and sort orders, then deliver them to homes and businesses.

But the community came through on all accounts.

"What a great response we had," Beth Clark, development director, said in an email.

"Looks like we will net about $68,000 to last year’s net of $82,000! That’s with NO RETAIL SHOPPING!"

On Page D2, we have a couple of photos from sorting day, including that of Scott County Board of Supervisor Tony Knobbe and his daughter, Katie Zick, who works for BBBS. They have volunteered at the sale for more than 20 years. It's something of a tradition.