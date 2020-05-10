Q-C supports its plant sales

Organizers of plant sales for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley and Friends of Vander Veer couldn't be happier.
While most nonprofits had to cancel their spring plant sale fundraisers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, BBBS and Vander Veer went ahead as best they could.
And the result? Both groups had sales as good or nearly as good as last year.
BBBS canceled both its Davenport and Rock Island retail sites, switching to pre-orders only. This decreased opportunities to buy, and it meant the organization had to round up a whole lot of volunteers to help unload and sort orders, then deliver them to homes and businesses.
But the community came through on all accounts.
"What a great response we had," Beth Clark, development director, said in an email.
"Looks like we will net about $68,000 to last year’s net of $82,000! That’s with NO RETAIL SHOPPING!"
On Page D2, we have a couple of photos from sorting day, including that of Scott County Board of Supervisor Tony Knobbe and his daughter, Katie Zick, who works for BBBS. They have volunteered at the sale for more than 20 years. It's something of a tradition.
VANDER VEER: Although the Vander Veer group limited the number of buyers in the conservatory at any one time, imposed directional flow (like the grocery stores) and asked everyone to wear face coverings, "we actually made as much in revenue as we make at a normal sale," Natasha Sottos, executive director of the Friends group, said in an email.
And now for what's on, off
SPRING PARADE: The annual Spring Parade of Homes sponsored by the Quad-City Builders and Remodelers Association is ON, scheduled for June 13-14, 17 and 20-21.
Visitors will be asked to wear masks, there will be a limit on the number of people in the homes at any one time and there will be frequent wipe-downs of often-touched surfaces, such as door handles.
SCOTT COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS POLLINATOR PALOOZA: Canceled.
SECOND FIDDLE SALE: After extensive deliberation, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra and the Volunteers for Symphony canceled the event scheduled for June 2-4.
The sale is the volunteers' largest annual fundraiser, raising money for music education programs. This would have been its 37th year.
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH GARDEN PARTY: Canceled.
SILVIS GARDEN CLUB WALK: A final decision hasn't been made, but a representative says he expects it will be canceled.
The greenhouse is open, though; hours are 9-11:30 a.m. Saturdays and 1-3 p.m. Sundays.
CLINTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS: The June garden walk is canceled.
GOLD COAST HOME TOUR: This every-other-year event has been canceled. "We look forward to welcoming you back to our neighborhood and our historic homes in 2021," representative Marion Meginnis said.
ILLINOIS EXTENSION: In-person events sponsored by Illinois Extension through July 5 have been canceled or transitioned to an online delivery format. Decisions about events beyond July 5 will be publicly communicated by the first day of the month before. For more on this, please turn to Page D2.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.