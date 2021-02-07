Q-C symphony presents 'Hamilton' star in LeClaire Park

The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is presenting an evening with "Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry on Saturday, May 15, in LeClaire Park, Davenport.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Broadway, pop, and soul favorites. This will include selections from "Hamilton," "Rent," and The Lion King, plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald and Bob Dylan.

Star of both stage and screen, Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway smash "Hamilton." Angelica was the fierce, flirty sister-in-law of Hamilton, the oldest of the Schuyler sisters.

Her performance garnered her both a Tony Award and a Grammy Award.

Tickets will not be sold on-site. Ticket buyers will purchase a specific plot of land in LeClaire Park as they would a seat at a concert venue. These plots will be clearly designated, spaced at least six feet apart, sized for groups of up to 10, 6, or 2 people, and are available in four price zones.