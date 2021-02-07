Q-C symphony presents 'Hamilton' star in LeClaire Park

The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is presenting an evening with "Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry on Saturday, May 15, in LeClaire Park, Davenport.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Broadway, pop, and soul favorites. This will include selections from "Hamilton," "Rent," and The Lion King, plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald and Bob Dylan.
Star of both stage and screen, Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway smash "Hamilton." Angelica was the fierce, flirty sister-in-law of Hamilton, the oldest of the Schuyler sisters.
Her performance garnered her both a Tony Award and a Grammy Award.
Tickets will not be sold on-site. Ticket buyers will purchase a specific plot of land in LeClaire Park as they would a seat at a concert venue. These plots will be clearly designated, spaced at least six feet apart, sized for groups of up to 10, 6, or 2 people, and are available in four price zones.
A limited number of distanced seat pairs will be available in the permanent seats near the bandshell. Contact the box office at 563-322-7276 if you would like to sit in the bandshell seats, but your party is larger than two people.
If you purchased tickets to the originally scheduled concert at the Adler Theatre and have not completed the Ticket Holder Form, please complete the form via the link below and your exchange, refund, or donation will be processed by our box office staff as soon as possible.
Since winning the Tony Award, Goldsberry has appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s "The Get Down" for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO’s "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" opposite Oprah Winfrey. She is currently starring in the Netflix series "Altered Carbon."
She made her Broadway debut in "The Lion King" and was the last “Mimi” in "Rent." Her off-Broadway appearances have included several Shakespeare productions for the Public Theater’s New York Shakespeare Festival, where Hamilton originated.
Her television appearances include her recurring roles on "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: SVU" and "The Following." She was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on "One Life to Live." On film, she appeared most recently in "Sisters" with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and in "Every Secret Thing" with Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks.
The concert is sponsored by Modern Woodmen.