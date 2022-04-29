Quad-Cities libraries plant seed of dedication in budding gardeners with seed libraries

Quad-Cities gardeners, from amateur to master, are gearing up for the 2022 growing season. While the finicky weather has kept the perfect planting time at bay, local libraries are providing the most important material for helping a good garden sprout.

The Davenport Public Library opened its first seed library April 19 at its main location 321 Main St., offering a plethora of seeds to take home and plant.

The stock includes more than 100 varieties of fruits and vegetables, more than 40 different varieties of flowers and around 30 varieties of herbs and spices. All the seeds were purchased from Decorah, Ia., and are heirloom varieties, Community Outreach Supervisor Brittany Peacock said.

Along with seed packets, visitors will also receive a sheet with information on when and how to plant them and how to transplant sprouts if necessary.

"Our team really worked hard to make sure that those who are taking advantage of that service are going to be successful with it as well," Peacock said. "Which I think is fabulous."

With only a week under their belts, Peacock said they've seen a lot of engagement so far. The seed library will be available year-round, and families can take up to five varieties of seeds per month.

"I think people are getting kind of really excited and feeling empowered that they can do this themselves, at home," Peacock said.

The Rock Island Public Library has provided free seeds since 2018, but the program quickly grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, reference librarian Rachel Ippolito said.

Since the library opened its seed library for the season in March, Ippolito has already seen what she believes is a record-breaking amount of seed packets taken. Families can take five seed packets a month until the seed library closes in September.

"I'm proud to say we are doing very well compared to just the previous years that we've had it out," Ippolito said.

Both libraries carry an array of gardening books as well, to help those just starting on their gardening journey or provide new ideas for long-time planters.

For plant enthusiasts wanting something already-grown, local nonprofits Friends of Vander Veer and Big Brothers, Big Sisters will offer a huge array of flowers, herbs, succulents and more at plant sales.

The Friends of Vander Veer Plant Sale will showcase around 1,000 varieties of flowers, succulents and other plants this weekend at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W Central Park Ave, Davenport. The sale will run 1-6 p.m. April 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 1.

The Big Brothers, Big Sisters 32nd-annual plant sale is scheduled for May 6-8 at Northwest Bank and Trust Tower, 100 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Friends of Vander Veer Executive Director Natasha Sottos said the plant sale saw a jump in customers in 2020, which has yet to go away. She, Peacock and Ippolito all contributed the growing interest in gardening to the COVID-19 pandemic — how it kept people home and facilitated finding new interests.

"I think that popularity has stayed because I think people appreciate things a little bit more right now," Sottos said. "They appreciate the beauty. People really stopped and started taking time to look around and enjoy some of the little things."

