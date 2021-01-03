Quad-CIty Symphony makes changes to 2021 concerts

An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry has been moved to LeClaire Park, Davenport, May 15

Ticket buyers will purchase a specific plot of land in LeClaire Park as they would a seat at a concert venue. A limited number of distanced seat pairs will be available in the permanent seats near the bandshell. These plots will be clearly designated, spaced at least 6 feet apart, sized for groups of up to 10, six or two people, and are available in four price zones.

Ticket sales will be temporarily halted, and current ticket holders will be contacted in January to select their plot or bandshell seat. Ticket sales will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Changes to spring Masterworks:

To allow social distancing between the musicians the following programs have been updated as stated here. Masterworks concerts will be performed without intermission and those with an in-person audience will be held at the Adler Theatre.

Masterworks IV: The Italian Symphony, via digital access only:

Rossini Sonata No. 1

Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3, Linda Phan, 2019 QCSYE Concerto Competition Winner.