Quad-CIty Symphony makes changes to 2021 concerts

Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and in line with recommendations from the Scott County Health Department, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra has made changes in its spring 2021 concerts scheduled for February through June.
They include a mix of cancellations, postponements, changed dates and in-person plus digital access.
Canceled events:
Jurassic Park in Concert, scheduled for Saturday, June 5
Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert, scheduled for Sunday, June 6
Ticket holders for these events can call the box office (563-322-7276) or use an online form to request a refund or convert tickets to a tax-deductible donation. All requests must be made by end of day on June 6.
Postponed events until the 2021-22 season:
Living Proof Exhibit Opera: Karkinos, scheduled for Feb. 13
WVIK/QCSO Signature Series IV: Soldier’s Tale, scheduled for March 27
Currently purchased tickets for these events are automatically transferred and valid for the new event dates, which will be announced with the full 2021-22 season later this spring. Ticket holders can also call the box office (563-322-7276) to request a refund or convert their tickets to a tax-deductible donation.
An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry has been moved to LeClaire Park, Davenport, May 15
Ticket buyers will purchase a specific plot of land in LeClaire Park as they would a seat at a concert venue. A limited number of distanced seat pairs will be available in the permanent seats near the bandshell. These plots will be clearly designated, spaced at least 6 feet apart, sized for groups of up to 10, six or two people, and are available in four price zones.
Ticket sales will be temporarily halted, and current ticket holders will be contacted in January to select their plot or bandshell seat. Ticket sales will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Changes to spring Masterworks:
To allow social distancing between the musicians the following programs have been updated as stated here. Masterworks concerts will be performed without intermission and those with an in-person audience will be held at the Adler Theatre.
Masterworks IV: The Italian Symphony, via digital access only:
Rossini Sonata No. 1
Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3, Linda Phan, 2019 QCSYE Concerto Competition Winner.
Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4, “Italian”
Masterworks V: A Little Night Music, socially distanced in-person, plus digital access:
Mozart Serenade in G Major, “A Little Night Music”
Brahms Serenade Op. 16, No. 2
Masterworks VI: For America, socially distanced in-person, plus digital access:
The Sunday matinee has been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10
Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite
Michael Abels Delights and Dances featuring the Sphinx Quartet
Charles Ives Symphony No. 4, Fugue
Gabriela Lena Frank Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, Chasqui & Coqueteos
Options for Masterworks subscribers and single ticket holders:
Current 2020-21 subscription holders will have the first right of refusal for socially distanced in-person tickets to Masterworks V and VI, or can choose to switch to digital access for the Spring. Additional in-person subscriptions and single tickets will be released for sale at a later date.
The following additional options for all ticket holders impacted by these changes:
• Switch to digital access for the affected concerts.
• Donate the value of your tickets to the symphony (This donation is tax-deductible).
• Request a refund.
• To inform the QCSO of your selection, ticket holders are asked to complete a form online.
Ticket policies:
The QCSO has adjusted its ticket policies for the current season to address postponements and cancellations and to accommodate ticket holders who feel they are not able to safely attend concerts. Read more about these changes at qcso.org/our-commitment-to-you/.
Questions and concerns:
If you have additional questions or concerns, contact the QCSO office at 563-322-0931 or at info@qcso.org.