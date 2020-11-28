Quad-City volunteers needed to count birds

To count birds at your feeder, record the maximum number of each species you see at any one time on your day. You may count once or several times, but you should record only one maximum number. For example, if you see one cardinal at 10 a.m., two cardinals at noon and four at 2 p.m., your count for cardinals should be four. When you are done, mail your results to McKay, P.O. Box 452, Hampton, IL 61256.

To participate in the Quad-City feeder count, you must be located within a circle, the center of which is the Interstate 74 bridge and 15 miles in diameter. This is roughly the area between the Interstate 280 and Interstate 80 bridges and between I-80 north of Davenport and I-80 on the south of the Quad-Cities.

If you can help with either count, contact McKay at 309-235-4661 no later than Thursday, Dec. 10. Contacting McKay ahead of time is important because he needs to know what counting circle you are in and the Audubon Society has several new guidelines this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is recommending that field party members be of the same "social pod," for example.

Audubon Society leaders expect participation to be down this year because of the pandemic, McKay said.

