It's one thing to hear that Robin Hintze decorates for Halloween. It's quite another to step into the great room of her Bettendorf home to see the full extent of her creativity.
No way can you take it in all at once. Bat cutouts dance across the cream-colored kitchen cabinets. Black, spidery netting hangs over the window tops and table lamps. Black feather garland drapes across the tops of the cupboards. An outdoor scene with a black tree, yellow moon and numerous creatures painted on plastic stretches across the sliding glass doors to the deck. Spiders crawl on the light shades.
"I told you," Hintze may say when she sees that a visitor is speechless. "This is not normal," she adds. "But there's no blood, no gore and nothing is going to jump out at you."
It's just that there's so much. And looking around, you sense that it is tasteful.
Hintze limits her color palette to black, silver and purple, with pops of orange.
She also repeats certain motifs, such as the use of silver skull masks in just about every room, for a unifying theme. With these two techniques — limited colors and repetition — there's a sense of order, not the feeling that she simply tossed a bunch of objects helter-skelter that remain where they fell.
The more one looks, the more one sees.
Friends will come through her house and say, "' Oh, I didn't see that,'" Hintze says. "'Did you just put that up?' And I'll say, 'No, it's been there.'"
In addition to the outside, foyer and great room, Hintze decorates the mud room, laundry room, three bathrooms, three bedrooms and the family room in the lower level.
This vast amount of decorating inventory — she figures she has about 50 tubs of Halloween items — didn't appear overnight. She's been collecting for years and, every year, she adds a few things and changes some of the arrangements.
"I like changing it up a little bit so it's not always the same," she said.
New this year, for example, are Halloween-themed bed spreads and themed sayings and images in vinyl decals on the walls.
Many of her ideas come from Pinterest.
"I love Pinterest," she says with enthusiasm.
One example is the grouping of seven doilies in black frames on her bedroom wall. The elaborate crochet work of the doilies looks something like spider webs, so she placed a spider on each, then mounted them in picture frames of varying shapes that she spray-painted black.
Her shopping stops run the gamut — Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, Cinderella's Cellar (for clothing), Betty's Wigs, Goodwill, eBay, Dollar stores, Party City and Walmart.
Parties, costumes
Hintze's "over the top" Halloween decorating had its beginnings in her card club.
Some 25 years ago she and a group of friends — other moms whose children were the same age as hers — decided it would be fun to get together to play euchre.
Through the years the core group of 12 plus subs has continued to meet once a month, generally on the third Wednesday, taking turns hosting at their homes.
Hintze always liked to decorate for fall and Halloween, so eventually claimed October as her month every year. And, as the years passed, the decorations grew. "I always had fall and Halloween," but nothing like this," she said. "And it's still growing."
And one year she suggested club members all dress in costume.
"We started that when my son was in 9th grade at Assumption," she said. I wore his football uniform."
Since then the other women have gotten into the fun of costuming too.
While Hintze has portrayed Miss Piggy, Dolly Parton and Olive Oil, she declines to say what she's going to be this year because "it's a surprise."
In addition to the card group, Hintze also hosts three other parties, each with their own food and games.
One is for grandchildren of her friends, a party of about nine children plus grandmothers, all in costume. Hintze provides games with prizes and serves tacos plus homemade Halloween-themed desserts.
A second is for her sisters-in law and their children and a third is for her siblings and their children and grandchildren.
As a crowning touch, Hintze makes or buys small gifts for each of her party guests to take home. This year she made about 65 drink coasters with a picture on the top of the specific guest taken at last year's party.
"I love it," she said of the Halloween activities. "That's why I do it."