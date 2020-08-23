Readers agree: Japanese beetles are down

After a couple of days the bugs — later identified as Japanese beetles —

seemed to go away on their own.



But the gardener wanted to alert others in the Quad-City region to be on the lookout for these voracious pests that, in sufficient numbers, could cause heavy defoliation in short period of time.

After calling around to university Extension services, I learned that Japanese beetles had been present in Rock Island County since 1993, but there had been no reports in Mercer, Henry or Whiteside counties.

I also learned that in 1995, Scott County was the only known location of infestations in Iowa, with established populations reported in Davenport, Bettendorf and LeClaire. I believe the first sighting was in 1994.

What entomologists told me at the time — and which is now coming true — is that every site goes through the same invasion curve. None one year, a few the next, lots more the following year and then "Ka-Pow!" and exponential growth and outbreak. Then, after that explosion, the populations decrease. Some years there may be more, some years less, but they never go away.

This was the first year I really noticed the decrease in my yard. As soon as I spotted my first beetle, I jumped to work filling an empty coffee container with sudsy water and knocking the beetles down, prepared to do the same the next day and for as long as the season lasted.

But as it turned out, that first day was about it for the season.

And that has been the experience of gardeners across the Quad-Cities, judging from the response we received to our question posed Aug. 2 about sightings of Japanese beetles.

Of the dozen or so readers who wrote in, all reported fewer Japanese beetles than previous years.

Typical of the remarks: "Fewer." "Down." "Two and that was it." "Quite a bit lower." "Not many and only briefly." "Not as many as last year." "I have found fewer than I can count on the fingers of both hands."

Barb Sandberg of Moline noted that while some years her red raspberries have been devastated, this year she actually got to pick some. "It is one thing we can be grateful for this year," she said.

Connie King of Davenport noted that the linden trees across her street were practically defoliated some years, but that "this year I don't think (they) were even touched."

Fran Fiedler said that while she's had only 10 or so in Bettendorf, her friend in Des Moines — where infestations are newer, as the pest moves from east to west — is killing 150 to 200 per day and still not keeping up.

My main question is WHY? Why is there a big explosion in the beginning and then a tapering off with annual fluctuations. Where do they go?

Donald Lewis, Iowa State University Extension entomologist, said that after the peak, natural controls such as various parasitoids and pathogens take over. Annual populations also fluctuate based on how well the white grubs (from which the beetles emerge) survive in the sod the previous fall. "This is probably weather related," he wrote in an email. "Dry summer and fall reduces white grub survival." Where they came from

According to Extension, Japanese beetles first arrived in the United States in 1916 when they were imported into New Jersey with ornamental plants from Japan.

They've been making their way west ever since, and have now been reported in every county in Illinois and all but 26 of Iowa's 99 counties, although they are not everywhere in the "reported" counties.

Nationwide, they still have not infested the western third of the country, with Colorado the western-most state only partially infested. And for some reason, Louisiana and Florida are still listed as being without.

Overall, Japanese beetles were never a major threat in that they don't kill plants. They are not like the emerald ash borer that will kill any untreated ash it gets into.

Most perennials can survive being defoliated at least once, Patrick O'Malley of ISU Extension, has said.

Of course they are/were a major problem because they destroy the beauty of plants (which is why we have them) as well as some fruits, such as the previously mentioned raspberries.