RECIPE: Perfect sticky buns

The Feb. 16 Home & Garden section included a column by Alma Gaul describing bread and roll recipes made with a Kitchen Aid mixer dough hook. A reader asked if we could share the recipes, so last week we published the Raisin Cinnamon Bread and today there's Pecan Rolls, aka Perfect Sticky Buns. It has lots of steps, but is very good.

These buns take about 4 hours to make from start to finish. For dough that is easy to work with and produces light, fluffy buns, we strongly recommend that you measure the flour for the dough by weight. The slight tackiness of the dough aids in flattening and stretching it in step 6, so resist the urge to use a lot of dusting flour. Rolling the dough cylinder tightly in step 7 will result in misshapen rolls; keep the cylinder a bit slack. Bake these buns in a metal, not glass or ceramic, baking pan. We like dark corn syrup and pecans here, but light corn syrup may be used, and the nuts may be omitted, if desired.