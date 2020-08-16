You are the owner of this article.
Zucchini Bread

3 eggs

¾ cup vegetable oil

1½ cups sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

½ teaspoon orange extract

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups grated, unpeeled zucchini, packed tightly

2 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoons ground ginger

2½ cups flour

½ cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Preheat oven to 350. In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add oil and sugar. Beat well. Stir in flavorings and zucchini.

Combine dry ingredients and stir in nuts. Gradually add dry ingredients to zucchini and mix well. Pour batter into 2 small non-stick loaf pans or 1 large loaf pan. Bake one hour. Cool until bread can be easily removed from pan; allow to cook on write rack.

