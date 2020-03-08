We've been getting good feedback on our Sunday "dough hook" recipes, so here's another recipe in a different vein. It's a hearty main dish, especially good for people wanting to reduce their meat intake, as it's made exclusively with vegetables.
The curry makes it "hot," so if you aren't a fan of "hot," cut back on that.
We make this in a large pot, such as a Lodge pot.
We serve it with rice, so make that concurrently. And we often use more vegetables than the recipe calls for, but you can amend as you go along.
I like to eat it with cottage cheese; the hot (in temperature and spice) vegetables pair nicely with the cool, bland cottage cheese.
Vegetarian Curry
3-4 tablespoons vegetable oil
¾ onion, chopped
4-5 sections of garlic (about ⅓ clove), minced
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 teaspoon turmeric
½ teaspoon cayenne
1½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar
½ sweet potato, diced (we like sweet potatoes, so use a whole one)
1 yellow squash, or zucchini, diced
½ - ¾ cup broccoli, diced
¾ green bell pepper, diced
2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1½-2 tablespoons curry
½ cup water
1 can diced tomatoes (undrained), or equivalent in fresh
1 cup cauliflower, diced
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon cornstarch
Heat the oil in pan. Cook onions till turning brown. Add garlic and spices (except curry). Brown the spices with the onions (about 1 min.) Don't let it burn — watch out, things are about to smell truly awesome!
Add the vegetables (except cauliflower and tomatoes). Add more vegetable oil, curry, salt, sugar, and water. Cook for a while, until vegetables are a little firmer than you want in the end. Make sure things don't get dry.
Add tomatoes and cauliflower (this is done late so the tomatoes aren't mush and the cauliflower doesn't break up into little pieces with stirring - it'll soften readily).
Add water and starch as necessary and make a medium thick sauce. You might need more starch.