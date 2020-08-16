Restaurant Salsa
28 ounce can whole plum tomatoes, including juice, or equivalent of fresh tomatoes, more or less according to your liking
1 small white onion, peeled and roughly chopped
1-2 jalepeno peppers, seeded and chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1½ teaspoons ground cumin, or to taste
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
¼ to 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, optional, and to taste
1-2 handfuls cilantro, according to taste
3 tablespoons lime juice
Add all ingredients to food processor in order listed. Pulse a few times to break up the large pieces, then process until texture is as smooth as desired.
Taste the salsa and based on personal preference, adjust as necessary.
Transfer to airtight container and let sit in the refrigerator for a couple of hours or 1 day for best flavor.
Serve with tortilla chips.
