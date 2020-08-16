“There is Corn in Egypt” Salad
Serves 10 people
INGREDIENTS
8-10 ears corn, husks and silks removed
4 medium-sized peppers, mild or hot to your liking
1 large diced cucumber
1 cup finely chopped basil
¼ cup finely chopped chives
Olive oil for lightly coating corn & peppers
DRESSING
1-2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons white wine, rice or golden balsamic vinegar, or combine any of these together
2 cloves garlic
1 shallot or 1 tablespoon diced onion
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat grill. Clean corn of husks and silks. Slice the peppers lengthwise and remove the seeds. Brush corn and pepper strips with olive oil.
Cook over a heated grill for 5-10 minutes, turning several times to ensure even grill marks. Close lid in between turning to capture heat and complete cooking.
Remove from grill. Chop peppers and shave corn from cobs when cool enough to handle.
Meanwhile, make the dressing. In a small bowl, add vinegar and olive oil, press garlic cloves, and shallot through the garlic press and whisk all into liquids.
In the salad bowl, mix corn, peppers, cucumbers, basil, and chives evenly. Toss with dressing. Add salt & black pepper to taste. Cover and chill for a few hours.
— National Garden Bureau
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!