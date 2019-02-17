Collectors of vintage Red Wing pottery are gathering Friday-Saturday at the Isle Casino Hotel, Bettendorf, for a get-together that will include educational seminars for members and show and sale opportunities for the public.
The Red Wing Collectors Society formed in 1997 and has about 3,000 members worldwide, collecting pottery made between the 1880s and 1960s, according to its website.
Red Wing pottery began in 1861 when German immigrant John Paul realized that the rich clay deposits around the Minnesota town of Red Wing could be used to make stoneware such as crocks, butter churns and jugs needed by settlers.
In the days before refrigeration, many foods were stored in crocks where they were preserved through fermentation or by the cold of outdoors, according to the website.
These early products were made with a salt glaze, stamped with a red wing logo and often hand-painted with cobalt blue designs such as a daisy or butterfly. Salt glaze is a glassy coating that forms on stoneware when common salt thrown into the kiln during the higher temperature part of the firing process reacts with silica in the clay.
When crocks as storage containers fell out of favor, the pottery company began making sewer pipe for municipal use as well as pots, vases, dinnerware and art pottery. In 1967, competition from imports and a labor strike brought an end to the original company that had operated under several names through the years, according to the website.
In the 1980s, a new company called Red Wing Stoneware and Pottery began and is still in business today. Some items are hand-thrown but most are pressed into shape by a press with molds and hand-finished.
The folks coming to the get-together in Bettendorf collect the old stuff.
They also sell it. If you're interested, you're invited to check out what's available on Friday and Saturday when collectors will have sales in their hotel rooms (follow the signs). A formal show and sale will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by an auction at 4:30 p.m.
Educational sessions on Saturday will cover various stoneware companies, the ins and outs of pottery production, photos of some of Red Wing's most significant pieces, information on how to tell the difference between real and fakes and lines of dinnerware.
If you're really interested, you can attend those by paying the $35 fee to be a member of the Red Wing Collectors Society and the $30 event fee.