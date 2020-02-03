Red Wing pottery convention will be Feb. 28-March 1 in Bettendorf

A convention of the Red Wing Collectors Society will be Feb. 28-March 1, at the Isle Resort and Casino, 1800 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, with buying, selling and education.

Founded in 1977, the society has 3,000 members worldwide who collect stoneware crocks, jugs, churns, dinnerware and art pottery manufactured in Red Wing, Minnesota, from the 1880s to 1960s.

Some attendees will begin selling stoneware and pottery from their hotel rooms in the north tower as early as Tuesday, Feb. 25. A formal show and sale will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, followed by an auction at 4:30 p.m.

More information about the auction can be found at houghtonauctions.com.

The educational portion will be Saturday, Feb. 29, and will include:

• 8:15 a.m., “A Reflection of Minnesota Culture: The Red Wing Potteries,” Steve Brown.

After that, the following 50-minute sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., separated by a 10-minute break:

• “Whiteware, Bricks, and Broken Banks,” by Dennis Nygaard.

• “How to Set Up a Stellar Display at Convention,” by Laura Beall.