Report: Forests help curb rural poverty

Miller says, “Forests and trees are critical to the well-being of many of the world’s poor people who have been able to harness the goods and services they provide to manage risk, especially in the face of crises.

"To secure and improve this important function, we need to adequately protect, manage and restore forests and to make forests and trees more central in policy decision-making.”

The study considers poverty not only in terms of money, but also as an obstacle that keeps people from attaining a certain level of well-being and participating fully in society.

“This global assessment comes at a critical time. More extreme weather events associated with climate change, widening inequality, and the spread of infectious diseases, among others, are making an already insecure situation worse for the poor.

"It is therefore essential to review the role of forests in development in general, and in achieving poverty eradication, in particular,” says Hiroto Mitsugi, Assistant Director-General, FAO, and Chair of the Collaborative Partnership on Forests.

The report concludes forests and trees can substantially improve human well-being and curb global poverty, although these benefits are unevenly distributed.