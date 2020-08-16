Research drones spot invasive plant species

The research project took place in Southern Illinois, a unique and biodiverse area. The region’s patchwork of protected state and federal natural areas is home to 107 state threatened and endangered species that are jeopardized by invasive species.

“Invasive plants do not recognize political boundaries,” Rohling said. “So private areas near the Shawnee National Forest managed with the aid of this technology will reduce seed sources that would otherwise contribute to the spread of bush honeysuckle.”

How the research was conducted

Starting in 2018, the team organized more than 40 flights during spring and fall when the forest canopy was clear of leaves, but when the greenery of bush honeysuckle was still visible in the understory.

The forestry team collaborated with the River to River Cooperative Weed Management Area on the research, and funding was provided by the USDA Forest Service Northeastern Area State and Private Forestry.

The forestry team identified its target site and set up automated flights to take high-resolution photos. The images were combined into a mosaic of the forest canopy that was loaded into the mapping program ESRI ArcGIS for analysis.