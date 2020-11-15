Retired Orion teacher grows, paints orchids

All interests start someplace.
For Marcia Whitmore, Coal Valley, an interest in orchids began years ago when her husband mentioned that one of his fellow teachers had two plants on her classroom windowsill that weren't doing very well.
Whitmore had been growing African violets for some time, so she thought she'd try the challenge of orchids, too.
"And by golly, they both survived and flowered," she said.
Soon just two orchids weren't enough, and Whitmore found herself creating a special room in their basement for her growing collecting, painting the room white and adding fluorescent lights.
She clearly had found a new passion.
Then when she retired in 1999 from the Orion, Illinois, School System, she decided to combine her interest in orchids with her love of watercolor painting to create botanical illustrations of orchids, some from her own collection and some from photos.
Whitmore now is a member of the American Society of Botanical Artists and has 19 of her works on display now through Jan. 4 at the Quad-City Arts Gallery at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline.
Also on exhibit are Iowa landscapes by Nancy Lindsay, of Stone City, Iowa, and a selection of fossils and minerals from the Fryxell Geology Museum at Augustana College, Rock Island.
Whitmore has been painting with water color most of her life, but sought additional education and inspiration in botanical illustration through workshops at the Reiman Gardens, Ames, and elsewhere.
Some of her illustrations are from the photos of James A. Fowler, who photographed the wild orchids featured in the current United States Postal Service offering of 10 wild orchids.
She works in an upstairs room in their home in the country, at a big window on the north side. "I always have something going," Whitmore said.
She's had work displayed at the Chicago Botanical Center; the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island; the Clinton Art League; Studios in the Park, Paso Robles, Calif, and the Fairchild Botanic Center, Coral Gables, Florida. Every month for about two years, she has had a painting published in Orchids, the journal of the American Orchid Society.
She features her work on a Facebook page entitled “A Brush with Orchids” and sells at marciawhitmore.com. Her works at the airport also are for sale through Quad-City Arts.
And about those orchids in the basement?
Eventually Whitmore's husband became concerned that the level of humidity might adversely affect the rest of the house, so the couple built a 14-foot by 16-foot greenhouse outside. At first it was made of glass panes, but those have been swapped out for double-walled poly carbonate, which is more energy efficient.
Keeping the greenhouse heated and functioning can get expensive, but at this point in their lives they aren't doing much traveling and with COVID-19, they aren't eating out, so it is a "splurge" they feel comfortable enjoying, Whitmore said.
She figures she has about 300 plants. "It hasn't gotten totally out of control," she said. "But it could."
Whitmore has a bachelor's degree in art education from Augustana College, Rock Island, and a master's in education from Western Illinois University. She taught for 35 years, finishing the last 23 as fine arts coordinator for the Orion High School and then as a fifth grade teacher of all subjects at C.R. Hanna Elementary School.
