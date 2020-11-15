 Skip to main content
Retired Orion teacher grows, paints orchids
Retired Orion teacher grows, paints orchids

All interests start someplace.

For Marcia Whitmore, Coal Valley, an interest in orchids began years ago when her husband mentioned that one of his fellow teachers had two plants on her classroom windowsill that weren't doing very well.

Whitmore had been growing African violets for some time, so she thought she'd try the challenge of orchids, too.

"And by golly, they both survived and flowered," she said.

Soon just two orchids weren't enough, and Whitmore found herself creating a special room in their basement for her growing collecting, painting the room white and adding fluorescent lights.

She clearly had found a new passion.

Then when she retired in 1999 from the Orion, Illinois, School System, she decided to combine her interest in orchids with her love of watercolor painting to create botanical illustrations of orchids, some from her own collection and some from photos.

Whitmore now is a member of the American Society of Botanical Artists and has  19 of her works on display now through Jan. 4 at the Quad-City Arts Gallery at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline.

Also on exhibit are Iowa landscapes by Nancy Lindsay, of Stone City, Iowa, and a selection of fossils and minerals from the Fryxell Geology Museum at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Whitmore has been painting with water color most of her life, but sought additional education and inspiration in botanical illustration through workshops at the Reiman Gardens, Ames, and elsewhere.

Some of her illustrations are from the photos of James A. Fowler, who photographed the wild orchids featured in the current United States Postal Service offering of 10 wild orchids.

She works in an upstairs room in their home in the country, at a big window on the north side. "I always have something going," Whitmore said.

She's had work displayed at the Chicago Botanical Center; the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island; the Clinton Art League; Studios in the Park, Paso Robles, Calif, and the Fairchild Botanic Center, Coral Gables, Florida. Every month for about two years, she has had a painting published in Orchids, the journal of the American Orchid Society.

She features her work on a Facebook page entitled “A Brush with Orchids” and sells at marciawhitmore.com. Her works at the airport also are for sale through Quad-City Arts.

And about those orchids in the basement?

Eventually Whitmore's husband became concerned that the level of humidity might adversely affect the rest of the house, so the couple built a 14-foot by 16-foot greenhouse outside. At first it was made of glass panes, but those have been swapped out for double-walled poly carbonate, which is more energy efficient.

Keeping the greenhouse heated and functioning can get expensive, but at this point in their lives they aren't doing much traveling and with COVID-19, they aren't eating out, so it is a "splurge" they feel comfortable  enjoying, Whitmore said.

She figures she has about 300 plants. "It hasn't gotten totally out of control," she said. "But it could."

Whitmore has a bachelor's degree in art education from Augustana College, Rock Island, and a master's in education from Western Illinois University. She taught for 35 years, finishing the last 23 as fine arts coordinator for the Orion High School and then as a fifth grade teacher of all subjects at C.R. Hanna Elementary School.

Also at the airport gallery

In addition to the orchid paintings by Marcia Whitmore, you'll find Iowa landscapes by Nancy Lindsay, of Stone City, Iowa, and a selection of minerals and fossils from the Fryxell Geology Museum at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Lindsay discovered the beauty of the Iowa landscape when she moved to Iowa in 1998, with her husband introducing her to scenic areas such as Backbone State Park.

"As a landscape painter for most of my life, the last few years my paintings have brought me closer into the woods," she said in a news release.

"I have been obsessed with branches, their direction, their movement, their strength, their weakness. The abstract quality of intersecting lines is what I see as I work to build the composition and to the final painting.”

She is a member of the Iowa Plein Air Painters.

Both artist’s works can be seen online: https://www.quadcityarts.com/art-at-the-airport.html

• Specimens from the Fryxell were selected to highlight the beauty of the art and science of landscape. They include fossil leaves preserved in volcanic ash, preserved textures in petrified wood, minerals as vivid as the colors on a painter's palette, and fossilized sea animals that resemble botanical illustrations of lilies.

The Fryxell is one of the largest and finest collections of rocks, minerals, and fossils in the Midwest. Favorite exhibits include a wall of glowing, fluorescent rocks and a complete 22-foot long skeleton of crested and carnivorous Cryolophosaurus, a dinosaur discovered in Antarctica by an Augustana geology professor.

The museum serves as a teaching resource for Augustana students and the public for the understanding of Earth’s history, processes and materials, and promotes earth science awareness through displays, free educational programming, teaching kits loaned free-of-charge to schools and organizations, and community outreach.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the museum currently is open to the public free-of-charge, by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 309-794-7318 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. augustana.edu/fryxellmuseum

• The Art at the Airport gallery is just across from the gift shop and restaurant and right before the security checkpoint. It never closes, and you will pay just a dollar for parking.

