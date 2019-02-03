The 61st annual Rock Island Antiques Show will be Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 9-10, at the Rock Island Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Hall, 4600 46th Ave., Rock Island, with 22 vendors from four states, including Kansas.
A selection of antique, vintage and retro collectibles will be for sale, along with baked goods.
This is the show that was sponsored for 40 years by the Rock Island Women's Club, and then was taken over by The Cottage Antiques in Coal Valley, operated by Tammy Mendoza and her father. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Children's Miracle Network.
What's hot right now?
Items from the 1950s through 1970s are still going strong, especially with younger buyers, including Pyrex dish ware, furniture, lamps, clocks and decor.
"Vintage holiday items are a big thing, too," Mendoza added. "They're even hotter than last year."
Mendoza had a booth at a show in the Davenport River Center over the holidays and even if she had not sold anything, she said, being there would have been worth it to her because of the reaction of people strolling by her booth.
"People would stop and 'ooh' and 'aah,'" she said. "They might say, 'Oh, Grandma had this,' or 'I had this when I was a child.'"
A woman from Sterling was at the back of her booth for so long that Mendoza thought she should check on her. When the woman turned, "there were tears streaming down her face," Mendoza said.
The woman had found a lighted angel tree-topper just like the one her grandmother had had, and it tapped a wellspring of emotion.
Tabletop ceramic trees with lights inside also are "supremely hot," she said.
Also: good-quality, solid furniture, tablecloths and textiles and jewelry.
While interest in china and glassware overall is down, bright, colorful dishes from the '50s are selling well.
The Cottage Antiques is located at 504 D West 1st Ave., Coal Valley. The phone number is 309-781-7003.