Return of the trumpeter swan

Many of the swans in captivity have been injured in the wild and weren't able to return, so they're used for breeding to grow the population. A total of 71 wild, free-flying trumpeter swans have been captured, banded and released in Iowa since 1997.

Twenty trumpeter swans were released in Iowa in 2019, making for a total of 1,218 trumpeters released to date.

In January 2020, 3,918 trumpeters were tallied in 51 out of 99 Iowa counties during the mid-winter waterfowl survey. That's up from 2,470 trumpeters tallied in 40 of 99 counties in January 2019, and 1,219 in January 2018.

Wetlands are important

Trumpeter swans depend on wetlands with good water quality.

They typically do well in shallow, knee-deep waters, and their diets consist of aquatic plants like tubers. They fancy duckweed, a small plant that floats on the water's surface, as well as arrowhead (also known as duck potatoes), a bitter tuber about the size of a marble. They eat insects, invertebrates, but rarely proteins like fish. They've also been witnessed adapting to what resources are most readily available: some have been seen eating leftover grain, rice and soybeans across the country.