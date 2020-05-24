Reviving your compost pile after winter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

if you haven’t touched your compost bin or pile all winter, don’t worry, you are not alone!

“Getting your compost pile going after the long, cold winter can be intimidating, but it is possible with a little bit of time and careful management,” says Gemini Bhalsod, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.

For a successful compost pile, assess your starting point, manage the inputs, then begin turning for a hot pile in no time. The first step is to check to see how your compost pile or bin is doing.

“Be sure to see if there have been any unintended additions over the winter, such as large branches or trash,” Bhalsod says. It is also important to check if any parts of your bin are broken, wood is cracked, or plastic is broken. Make any necessary repairs.

Determine if any of the pile is still active or if it froze through. “Active compost piles produce heat,” Bhalsod says. “So you might see some finished compost at the bottom or middle of the pile, or you might notice some steam coming off the pile.”

If you notice either of these things, your compost is likely still cooking!