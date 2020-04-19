Rhubarb is easy to grow, can be used in many recipes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The tart stalks of rhubarb are used in pies, tarts, sauces, jams, jellies, puddings and punch.

Rhubarb also is easy to grow and long-lived.

Good cultivars for the Midwest, all with attractive red stalks, are "Canada Red," "Crimson Red," "McDonald," and "Valentine."

"Victoria," a green-stalked cultivar, is another reliable performer.

Here are questions about growing rhubarb with answers from Iowa State University Extension. To have additional questions answered, contact the Hortline at 515-294-3108 or hortline@iastate.edu.

Q: Where should I plant rhubarb?

A: Select a site that receives at least six hours of direct sun each day. Avoid sites near trees and shrubs. Rhubarb will have a difficult time competing for sunlight, water and nutrients when planted near trees and shrubs.

Rhubarb performs best in well-drained, fertile soils that are high in organic matter. Heavy soils can be improved by incorporating organic matter, such as well-rotted barnyard manure or compost. The organic matter improves drainage and reduces the chances of root rot. Work the soil deeply (12-15 inches) and add liberal amounts of manure or compost before planting.