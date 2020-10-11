RI couple installs 4 rain gardens to catch storm water

In this way, water from their roof was directed far away from the foundation where it could seep into the basement.

Holgersson did the design and engineering as well as dig the depression. Because the back yard is a tight fit, Holgersson couldn't get mechanical equipment into the yard so he had to dig by hand, with a shovel.

He also installed stones within the garden and around the perimeter.

One of the factors in designing the garden is to make sure the soil is the type that will absorb water. If it is all clay, which is virtually impermeable to water, then it has to be amended or replaced with soil that will be able to infiltrate whatever quantity of rain the homeowner decides upon.

But in the Tanner's case, the soil was good as-was.

After the space was dug, Tanner put mulch over the bare ground and planted perennial flowers such as black-eyed Susans and Siberian iris.

"This will fill up pretty good (in a rain)," Tanner said. "But it all leaches into the soil within 24 hours."

In addition to dealing with stormwater, another benefit in Tanner's eyes is the garden reduces the amount of yard he has to mow.

The city program