River Action seeks award nominations

River Action Inc. is seeking nominations through Jan. 25 for its 22nd annual Eddy Awards that recognize work promoting the Mississippi River, the riverfront and river tributaries.

Six categories

  • Education (innovations, program, curriculum)
  • Design (renovation, new buildings, livability)
  • River activity (recreation, relaxation)
  • Arts (performance, written word, fine arts)
  • Stewardship (environmental enhancement of the river)
  • Revitalization (commerce, business, industry).

Nomination forms are available for online submission by visiting www.riveraction.org, or by sending an email to riveraction@riveraction.org. The deadline for receiving nominations is Jan. 25. Please include the following information in your email:

Category, nominee name, contact name for nomination and phone number and why your nominee deserves an Eddy Award.

Eddy Awards recognize individuals, organizations, corporations, schools, groups and governments that went against the current to get things done and accomplished outstanding river activity or development — well designed and environmentally responsible.

River Action will announce the winners during Earth Week in April. For more information contact, River Action, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport, IA, 563-322 2969, riveraction.org.

