Pleasant Valley Junior High School student Samantha Crouse, 14, uses a drill press to make holes in an ornament so it can be hung from the tree. She is a member of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team that meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
Because bicycle chains are the drive trains that make robots move, members of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team decided to use various lengths of chain to make ornaments in the shape of stars and candy canes.
To round out their ornament list, members of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team made several wooden trees on an old-fashioned, hand-operated lathe. These were made on Saturdays in the garage in one of the student's grandfathers.
Mid-City High School sophomore Cristina Lopez, 15, adjusts a drill press that will make holes in ornaments so they can be hung from a tree. She is a member of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team that meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
It's after 6 p.m. on a Tuesday night, and several rooms in the Arconic Learning Center, formerly Riverdale Elementary School, are ablaze with lights and alive with energy, as 17 teenagers work on some aspect of the festival project.
Samantha "Sam" Crouse, a student at Pleasant Valley Junior High School, for example, is drilling a hole in the head of an ornament so a hook can be inserted to hang it from the tree.
Available for questions and to keep an eye on the activity are five adult coaches, but basically the kids know what they are doing.
Once they decided to do a tree, they brainstormed and came up with a dozen individual ideas for a total of about 200 ornaments.
Among the designs: red, white and green balls; red, white and green robots (doll-like creations); small picture frames into which they will place cut-up pieces of a computer motherboard.
Also, stars and candy canes made by gluing into shape and painting various lengths of bicycle chain. The latter is a key component in the making of robots that they use in their competitions — they act as the drive trains that make the robot move, said Jon Burgstrum, a mentor who has been coaching for 18 years.
By day, Burgstrum is the Scott County Engineer. He got into robotics when his children were in high school and although they have graduated, he is still mentoring. "It's nerve-wracking, exciting, frustrating and rewarding," he said.
To round out the ornament list, the students are making wood snowflakes using a computer numerically controlled router and several trees on an old-fashioned, hand-operated lathe. These were made on Saturdays in the garage in one of the student's grandfathers.
While the students work, Curt Hammer, another mentor, explains to a visitor that 3-D printing is what is known as "additive" manufacturing. Layer after layer of liquid plastic is laid down by a head, guided by computer-controlled instructions. As the layers grow, a form emerges. An ultraviolet laser cures the plastic as it takes shape. The time required to make an object depends on its size and complexity.
The other kind of manufacturing is known as "subtractive," in which part of a object such as a piece of wood or steel is whittled away until it is the desired shape.
"Additive" is more efficient because there is no waste, Hammer explained.
The team at Riverdale is the Q-C Elite, team number 648, known as the Flaming Squirrels. It consists of students from schools in the Pleasant Valley, North Scott, Moline, Muscatine and Davenport (Mid-City High), school districts.
While most teams are school-sponsored, Q-C Elite is its own community-based organization, established as a 501(c)(3), Burgstrum said.
Members of the Q-C Elite robotics team designed and manufactured (using a 3-D printer) these square and tree-shaped picture frames that they will fill with pieces of old computer parts to use an ornaments. The team that also calls itself the Flaming Squirrels meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
This rag doll-looking "ornament" is perhaps the most amazing of the ornament creations made by the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels robotics team. With its jointed legs and arms, neck and waist, one might think that each piece was printed separately and then snapped into place. But, no. The jointed doll was made in one piece on a 3-D printer, with material applied from the inside out. Manufacture took about six hours. Here, North Scott senior Anthony Fecht holds the doll in the approximate position in which it was printed.
Members of the Davenport West Mortal Combots robotics team made a tree topper incorporating their mascot, the dragon. When finished, the power sources taped to the sides will not be visible and the topper will rotate.
While some members of Davenport West's Mortal Combots team worked on ornaments for Festival of Trees, senior Danny Cao, 17, was attending to the team's robot, getting it ready for an upcoming competition.
Davenport West senior Alexa Christiansen, 17, pushes a bin of gifts under the tree decorated with ornaments made by the school's Mortal Combots robotics team. Whoever buys the tree will also get the technology-related gifts.
This rag doll-looking "ornament" is perhaps the most amazing of the ornament creations made by the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels robotics team. With its jointed legs and arms, neck and waist, one might think that each piece was printed separately and then snapped into place. But, no. The jointed doll was made in one piece on a 3-D printer, with material applied from the inside out. Manufacture took about six hours. Here, North Scott senior Anthony Fecht holds the doll in the approximate position in which it was printed.
Members of the Davenport West Mortal Combots robotics team made a tree topper incorporating their mascot, the dragon. When finished, the power sources taped to the sides will not be visible and the topper will rotate.
Davenport West senior Alexa Christiansen, 17, pushes a bin of gifts under the tree decorated with ornaments made by the school's Mortal Combots robotics team. Whoever buys the tree will also get the technology-related gifts.
