Rust on your lawn? Just wait and it will go away

The first hint of a condition called "lawn rust" often comes from the bottom of your shoes, Chris Enroth, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said.

Homeowners may notice some slight discoloration of the lawn, but nothing too alarming until they slip off their shoes and notice a reddish-orange color.

"That's when homeowners call the Extension office asking about the strange substance on their shoes after walking through their lawn,” Enroth said. Many conversations follow this pattern:

'What is it?'

The orange-red tint comes from fungal spores from a group of related fungi that cause lawn disease rust. Kentucky bluegrass and perennial ryegrass are almost exclusively affected. Rust is more often found on lawns with a taller mowing height, yet, it is mostly cosmetic.

Rust favors dry soils and high humidity conditions, including long evening dew periods. Lawn rust typically develops later in the summer and in early fall when cool-season lawns are growing very slowly.

'Is it safe to walk on?'

Yes. Rust will not harm humans and is more of a nuisance than anything else.