Wanted: Nature-loving volunteers to gather and record data to help scientists learn more about pollinators and frogs/toads. Hours vary. Training provided.
****
That's the gist of what several biologists in Iowa and Illinois are asking for this summer as they pursue studies about frogs/toads, monarch butterflies, honey and bumble bees and pollinators in general.
While the general public may think that scientists know what is happening in our natural world — and with the life forms that knit together the ecosystems on which human life depends — that is not necessarily true.
"We just don’t have enough staff to adequately monitor all the vulnerable species that we need to," said Stephanie Shepherd, of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' wildlife diversity program. "This is where citizen scientists play a crucial role."
Her office has only three employees for the entire state, so she is looking for people to help with its frog and toad survey that has been going on since 1991.
And in Illinois, the University of Illinois Extension is seeking volunteers to help with a new two-part study, one portion looking at what kinds of pollinators (bees, butterflies, flies etc.) are attracted to which flowers and the other portion seeking to find the distribution of monarch butterflies throughout the state.
Volunteers also are needed for the BeeSpotter program that has been going on since 2007.
Why are these studies important?
As certain wildlife populations decline — birds, insects, frogs and others — life-critical ecosystems become more strained. If scientists are to devise ways to stabilize or even boost these populations — especially in the face of ever-more habitat loss — they need baseline information on numbers, on where the populations located, and what kinds of habitats are especially helpful to these populations.
Iowa program: frogs and toads
The Iowa DNR began surveying frogs and toads because employees realized "amphibians across the globe were struggling and there are a lot of concerns," Shepherd said.
To help with this survey, the DNR needs people with keen ears who can learn to identify, by sound, the 16 frogs and toads native to Iowa. Volunteers also need to be unafraid of the dark, as the work will occur at night.
A training workshop will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the Wapsi River Environmental Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Pre-registration is required by going to iowadnr.com/vwmp/ or by e-mailing to vwmp@dnr.iowa.gov. A $5 fee covers materials, including a CD of frog/toad calling sounds.
The training will include about a half-hour out in the field, listening for calls, Shepherd said.
Then, three times during the summer beginning in April and continuing to mid-July, volunteers will be asked to drive from point to point (ponds, wetlands or other bodies of water) along a designated route at night, get out of their car, listen for five minutes and record the calls they hear.
"Some are trickier than others," Shepherd said of the calls.
Volunteers can get a route from the DNR or devise their own.
How long the work takes will depend on how far the route is from one's house. One to two hours should suffice, Shepherd said.
"I think most (volunteers) feel that exploring the Iowa wilds at night is a unique experience and opportunity," she said.
In 2018, volunteers surveyed 54 routes which translate into a little more than 400 wetland sites monitored for frog and toad activity.
Illinois programs: pollinators, plants
To participate in the pollinator/annual flowers/monarch butterfly study, volunteers are first asked to plant a simple "pollinator pocket" that is four feet wide and six feet long as a personal study site for the summer.
Each plot must be planted with at least four of the same type of milkweeds (swamp milkweed is preferred) and six of 12 recommended flowering annual plants, including yellow zinnias, pink geraniums and blue lobelias.
Then, between June and August, volunteers are asked to record the number of pollinators in general coming to their plots and, specifically, how many monarch eggs and monarch larvae they find on milkweed plants.
Ideally, participants will spend at least 1½ hours each month collecting this data.
The data will show what species of annual flowering plants attract what kinds of adult pollinators. It also will show what parts of the state — north, south, east, west — as well as what kinds of landscapes — urban, suburban or rural — have the biggest monarch butterfly populations.
"We're looking at what is around the house, in the landscape, that contributes to monarch populations," David Zaya, author of that portion of the study, said.
In the BeeSpotter program, volunteers are asked to take photos of any honey and bumble bees they see, providing crucial information on where different bees occur.
This program is led by May Berenbaum, a nationally recognized pollinator researcher and professor and head of the entomology department at the University of Illinois. In 2015 and 2016, she spoke at Quad-City pollinator conferences.
Extension is offering a live webinar training session with the scientists beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, so that anyone interested can not only learn, but ask questions.
The webinar can be accessed from your home computer — you don't need to go to an Extension office to view it. To register, go to go.illinois.edu/IPollinateTraining.