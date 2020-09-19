Scott County's roadside plantings 'make world a better place'

"The prairie plants are just exploding," Burkholder said. "I cannot believe how beautiful they were this year."

More than once he's been driving along a road when he just had to stop to take a picture.

He's seen bright red cardinal flowers in marshy areas, hen pheasants with chicks hatched in the undisturbed grasses and about 20 spots with extensive patches of a native plant called whorled milkweed that seemingly came up on its own.

"It's amazing to see these," he said of the milkweeds. "These are natives that nobody planted, but it (the seed) had to be there (in the seedbank). The stuff's there, we just have to let it grow. It brings joy to me to see."

How the roadside vegetation program works

Under the program, existing prairie remnants are maintained and new plantings are installed in one of two ways.

First, landowners can ask the county to remove what's currently growing in their ditches and replace it with natives. Since the roadside program began in 2017, 33 landowners have elected to do this, representing about 25 acres, although not all have been planted yet, Burkholder said.