Scott County's roadside plantings 'make world a better place'

Out of the blue, checks began arriving in the mail.
They were made out to the Scott County Secondary Roads Department for its "integrated roadside vegetation management program" — a clunky string of words that refers to a program of planting native grasses and flowers in road ditches and controlling noxious weeds.
Notes with the checks explained they were a funeral memorial for a man named Clifford Lafrenz.
Brian Burkholder, the employee in charge of the county's roadside vegetation program, didn't recognize the name.
"All of a sudden, I just started getting these checks," he said. Over four months, $1,600 came in. "It blew me out of the water."
But with a little research Burkholder learned that Lafrenz was a retired mechanical designer who died in April. He and his wife, Cathy, operated the widely-known Miss Effie's Flower Farm in rural Donahue, and he accompanied Cathy when she taught classes on how to raise chickens.
Before he died, he told Cathy he'd like memorials to go to the county's roadside vegetation program, or Iowa Public Television.
"This was his decision," Cathy said. "It was something that meant so much to him."
The benefit of native grasses and flowers is that, in addition to providing beauty, they are deep-rooted, meaning they help control erosion, and they increase water infiltration, thereby reducing runoff and pollution. They also create habitat for birds, butterflies and other wildlife.
All those are things Lafrenz whole-heartedly supported.
"He was 'green' before 'green' was cool," Cathy said. "We'd drive by areas that were planted, and ... he was all about the little yellow flowers. 'What is that little yellow flower?'"
Others are catching on
While Clifford Lafrenz realized the benefits of native plants early-on, other people are increasingly catching up, Burkholder said.
The county debuted its roadside vegetation program in 2017, plugging into a statewide program of the same name that began in the 1980s and is written into the Iowa code.
In three years, the county has planted an estimated 60 acres of prairie along its secondary roads, which is all the gravel and paved roads that are not maintained by the state or a city, totaling about 550 miles.
This year has been outstanding for showiness.
"The prairie plants are just exploding," Burkholder said. "I cannot believe how beautiful they were this year."
More than once he's been driving along a road when he just had to stop to take a picture.
He's seen bright red cardinal flowers in marshy areas, hen pheasants with chicks hatched in the undisturbed grasses and about 20 spots with extensive patches of a native plant called whorled milkweed that seemingly came up on its own.
"It's amazing to see these," he said of the milkweeds. "These are natives that nobody planted, but it (the seed) had to be there (in the seedbank). The stuff's there, we just have to let it grow. It brings joy to me to see."
How the roadside vegetation program works
Under the program, existing prairie remnants are maintained and new plantings are installed in one of two ways.
First, landowners can ask the county to remove what's currently growing in their ditches and replace it with natives. Since the roadside program began in 2017, 33 landowners have elected to do this, representing about 25 acres, although not all have been planted yet, Burkholder said.
Existing vegetation is killed through spraying, burning or mowing or a combination thereof, and seed is inserted into the soil through a slit-seeder, a piece of equipment borrowed from the county's Conservation Department.
Second, whenever the Secondary Roads Department has a project that disrupts or removes existing vegetation in a roadside — say a ditch needs to be regraded because it is silting in and not draining properly, or a culvert needs to be installed to carry water — Burkholder's two-person team will reseed in natives.
Mike and Jane Metzger of rural Long Grove were the first landowners to have their ditches planted under the program, prompted by a disruption.
The neighbor across the road had changed his field drainage system and, after a heavy rainstorm, the Metzgers' acreage was flooded with "an enormous amount of water," Jane Metzger said.
To help correct what was going to be an ongoing problem, the Secondary Roads Department removed an existing culvert and installed a bigger one to carry water out. In so doing, the road ditches were torn up.
Previously, standard practice would have been to reseed the ditches with grass seed, but Jane asked if any prairie seed was available because she already knew the benefits.
"I wanted to filter it (the water) before it got to the Wapsi," she said. She also wanted the visual appeal of blooming flowers.
Because the roadside program had just started, she was in luck. Even so, "we didn't hold out a lot of hope," she said of the project. "The area was so disturbed and had a lot of weeds.
"But it's been a big turnaround," she said. "It's beautiful. We get remarks."
At present their ditches are abloom in purple asters and goldenrod.
"We do have some weeds," Metzger admitted, mentioning Queen Anne's lace and poison hemlock. She tries to manage them by hand-pulling. She'll even go out when it's raining because, with rain softening the soil, the weeds pull out more easily, with more root.
Improvements, the future
Burkholder well remembers the Metzger project. He spread the seeds by hand, then used a machine to roll down straw matting to help keep the seeds in place and prevent erosion.
He has since acquired a machine called a hydro-seeder for planting; the pull-behind seeder consists of a 1,100-gallon tank that is filled with an emulsion of wood and paper fiber dyed green, water and seeds, both native and for a cover crop such as oats or winter rye.
The tank has a nozzle that can spray the emulsion in a 28-foot swath. "We can do a ditch in one pass," Burkholder said. "It is so much easier."
The cover crop seeds sprout quickly, protecting the ground from erosion and helping to keep down weeds until the natives can sprout.
The roadside vegetation program works so well, Burkholder thinks it should be mandatory statewide.
"We're controlling erosion. We're making habitat for birds. We're making the world a better place."
