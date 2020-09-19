 Skip to main content
Scott County's roadside plantings 'make world a better place'
Scott County's roadside plantings 'make world a better place'

Out of the blue, checks began arriving in the mail.

They were made out to the Scott County Secondary Roads Department for its "integrated roadside vegetation management program" — a clunky string of words that refers to a program of planting native grasses and flowers in road ditches and controlling noxious weeds. 

Notes with the checks explained they were a funeral memorial for a man named Clifford Lafrenz.

Brian Burkholder, the employee in charge of the county's roadside vegetation program, didn't recognize the name.

"All of a sudden, I just started getting these checks," he said. Over four months, $1,600 came in. "It blew me out of the water."

But with a little research Burkholder learned that Lafrenz was a retired mechanical designer who died in April. He and his wife, Cathy, operated the widely-known Miss Effie's Flower Farm in rural Donahue, and he accompanied Cathy when she taught classes on how to raise chickens.

Before he died, he told Cathy he'd like memorials to go to the county's roadside vegetation program, or Iowa Public Television.

"This was his decision," Cathy said. "It was something that meant so much to him."

The benefit of native grasses and flowers is that, in addition to providing beauty, they are deep-rooted, meaning they help control erosion, and they increase water infiltration, thereby reducing runoff and pollution. They also create habitat for birds, butterflies and other wildlife.

All those are things Lafrenz whole-heartedly supported.

"He was 'green' before 'green' was cool," Cathy said. "We'd drive by areas that were planted, and ... he was all about the little yellow flowers. 'What is that little yellow flower?'"

Others are catching on

While Clifford Lafrenz realized the benefits of native plants early-on, other people are increasingly catching up, Burkholder said.

The county debuted its roadside vegetation program in 2017, plugging into a statewide program of the same name that began in the 1980s and is written into the Iowa code.

In three years, the county has planted an estimated 60 acres of prairie along its secondary roads, which is all the gravel and paved roads that are not maintained by the state or a city, totaling about 550 miles.

This year has been outstanding for showiness.

"The prairie plants are just exploding," Burkholder said. "I cannot believe how beautiful they were this year." 

More than once he's been driving along a road when he just had to stop to take a picture.

He's seen bright red cardinal flowers in marshy areas, hen pheasants with chicks hatched in the undisturbed grasses and about 20 spots with extensive patches of a native plant called whorled milkweed that seemingly came up on its own.

"It's amazing to see these," he said of the milkweeds. "These are natives that nobody planted, but it (the seed) had to be there (in the seedbank). The stuff's there, we just have to let it grow. It brings joy to me to see."

How the roadside vegetation program works

Under the program, existing prairie remnants are maintained and new plantings are installed in one of two ways.

First, landowners can ask the county to remove what's currently growing in their ditches and replace it with natives. Since the roadside program began in 2017, 33 landowners have elected to do this, representing about 25 acres, although not all have been planted yet, Burkholder said.

Existing vegetation is killed through spraying, burning or mowing or a  combination thereof, and seed is inserted into the soil through a slit-seeder, a piece of equipment borrowed from the county's Conservation Department.

Second, whenever the Secondary Roads Department has a project that disrupts or removes existing vegetation in a roadside — say a ditch needs to be regraded because it is silting in and not draining properly, or a culvert needs to be installed to carry water — Burkholder's two-person team will reseed in natives.

Mike and Jane Metzger of rural Long Grove were the first landowners to have their ditches planted under the program, prompted by a disruption.

The neighbor across the road had changed his field drainage system and, after a heavy rainstorm, the Metzgers' acreage was flooded with "an enormous amount of water," Jane Metzger said.

To help correct what was going to be an ongoing problem, the Secondary Roads Department removed an existing culvert and installed a bigger one to carry water out. In so doing, the road ditches were torn up.

Previously, standard practice would have been to reseed the ditches with grass seed, but Jane asked if any prairie seed was available because she already knew the benefits.

"I wanted to filter it (the water) before it got to the Wapsi," she said. She also wanted the visual appeal of blooming flowers.

Because the roadside program had just started, she was in luck. Even so, "we didn't hold out a lot of hope," she said of the project. "The area was so disturbed and had a lot of weeds.

"But it's been a big turnaround," she said. "It's beautiful. We get remarks."

At present their ditches are abloom in purple asters and goldenrod.

"We do have some weeds," Metzger admitted, mentioning Queen Anne's lace and poison hemlock. She tries to manage them by hand-pulling. She'll even go out when it's raining because, with rain softening the soil, the weeds pull out more easily, with more root. 

Improvements, the future

Burkholder well remembers the Metzger project. He spread the seeds by hand, then used a machine to roll down straw matting to help keep the seeds in place and prevent erosion.

He has since acquired a machine called a hydro-seeder for planting; the pull-behind seeder consists of a 1,100-gallon tank that is filled with an emulsion of wood and paper fiber dyed green, water and seeds, both native and for a cover crop such as oats or winter rye.

The tank has a nozzle that can spray the emulsion in a 28-foot swath. "We can do a ditch in one pass," Burkholder said. "It is so much easier."

The cover crop seeds sprout quickly, protecting the ground from erosion and helping to keep down weeds until the natives can sprout.

The roadside vegetation program works so well, Burkholder thinks it should be mandatory statewide.

"We're controlling erosion. We're making habitat for birds. We're making the world a better place." 

How it started in Scott County

The roadside vegetation program got its start in August of 2015 when  Tony and Joyce Singh of rural LeClaire rounded up a group of about 20 environmentally-minded people for a meeting at the Davenport Public Works Department to talk about starting an IRVM (Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management) program.

Realizing that the county has about 564 miles of secondary roads, all bordered by ditches growing with vegetation, they saw a great opportunity to create habitat.

If all those miles were planted, it would amount to about 2,461 acres. This would improve water quality, address pollinator species decline and reduce herbicide use.

As a bonus, the program could be expected to reduce the need for, and cost of, mowing and spraying.

Among the stakeholders at the meeting were Scott County Engineer Jon Burgstrum and representatives of the county Conservation Department, Nahant Marsh, Partners of Scott County Watersheds, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Iowa Living Roadway Trust Fund, the Davenport public works department, the Tallgrass Prairie Center in Cedar Falls and various individuals including Curtis Lundy.  

Seven individuals agreed to donate a total of $33,200 of their own money over a three-year period to get the ball rolling. 

In April of 2016, the county board of supervisors approved a roadside vegetation plan.

The first step was to conduct a survey, or inventory, of all the plants currently growing along the roadsides. The seed money from the private individuals provided leverage for landing two grants, $5,000 for a survey and $2,370 for GPS equipment to help conduct it.

Leland Searls, an ecological consultant based in Marshalltown, Iowa, surveyed all the paved roads in 2016 and all the gravel roads in 2017.

He found 259 native and 90 exotic species. While those 90 exotics accounted for the majority of plants — about 95 percent of road ditches are covered in non-natives — Searles was heartened by the number of natives, and their rarity.

Among the natives, he found specific remnant ecosystems, including savanna, woodland edges, wetland and prairie. He was impressed.

"I thought this was going to be a pretty boring job, to be honest," he said at the time. "I gained an appreciation for what's still out there."

All his information is available on an online map on the Scott County website.

Brian Burkholder was hired as the roadside vegetation specialist in the last half of 2017.

What he's learned

What has Brian Burkholder learned in his three years in roadside vegetation management?

First, people are impatient. It takes a minimum of 4-5 years to establish a prairie planting. Most people would like to see flowers the first year.

Also, in practical terms, he is hoping to refine his planting procedure by adding organic matter to the areas he seeds.

In one test area along a road where the soil was powdery and rocky, Burkholder added four inches of "garden soil" from the Davenport Compost Facility on top of the prepped area, "and it blew me away how fast they (the seeds) grew."

He hopes adding this soil becomes the standard.

"Garden soil" is a mixture of compost and sand, sold by the bag or in bulk.

One of Burkholder's challenges — and he knew this going in — is that many landowners like the tidy, mowed look. Prairie plants can look raggy. Plus, some landowners simply like to mow. 

Other duties

In addition to seeding prairie plants, Brian Burkholder is responsible for roadside vegetation maintenance, which means mowing shoulders and slopes for motorist visibility and spot-spraying noxious weeds.

These include wild parsnip, poison hemlock, water hemp, musk and Canada thistles, foxtail and brome grass.

He also conducts prescribed burns.

And, in winter, he hand-cuts trees and shrubs such as honeysuckle and autumn olive that invade the roadsides. After cutting, he treats the stumps with a chemical so the plant doesn't sprout back.

Burkholder also does educational outreach, giving programs in the community and schools. He especially loves talking to elementary school students. "If you can reach one child out there, you've won."

While COVID-19 has put a temporary halt to this, he is eager to get back.

Finally, in addition to planting roadsides, Burkholder works with the county's Conservation Department to plant prairie seed in other areas of the county, such as at West Lake Park, which is undergoing reconstruction.

Finances

The budget for the Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management program for fiscal 2021 is $60,000, covering salaries, benefits, and supplies, Angie Kersten, county engineer, said.

Secondary Roads pays 75%, or $45,000, and the Conservation Department pays 25%, or $15,000.

Because the roadside program is a state initiative written into the Iowa Code, money for seed and special projects is available through the Living Roadways Trust Fund, administered by the Department of Transportation.

The state will provide up to 80 acres' worth of seed for free annually as long as it is planted on right-of-way, Brian Burkholder said. This year, Scott County received 30 acres' worth of this seed, a value of $15,000 to $16,500, figuring the seed costs $500 to $550 per acre, he said.

"We dialed it back to 10 acres for next year so we can concentrate on the noxious and invasive species," Burkholder said in an email. "Every year it ends up being a different amount. I would love to have 80 acres but you have to have enough locations and time to plant that amount.

"I know we will get there eventually. It's a balancing act and weather dictates how much we can get done."

The Living Roadways Trust Fund also has funding for special purchases. Last year Scott County received a $15,000 grant toward the purchase of a $23,000 injection sprayer. This type of sprayer has separate tanks for three different chemicals so he can switch between chemicals without having to use up and clean out a tank in between.

The sprayer also is digital, measuring the flow and the rate, and it has a mapping program that can note factors such as temperature and relative humidity at the time of spraying. This information can be stored on a flash drive and loaded back into the sprayer the next year so the operator doesn't have to guess on settings.

