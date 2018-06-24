Directors of the Master Gardener training program for Scott County Extension are mixing up the class format this season, allowing prospective students to watch videos online and then come to class for hands-on experiences at various sites around the Quad-Cities as well as one day of instruction in Ames.
The next training session will begin Aug. 30, continuing through Nov. 8. Students complete training, then return service through volunteer work. The cost is $195.
For questions, call Becky Bray at 563-359-7577 or email to bbray@iastate.edu.
Online signup is available at extension.iastate.edu/mastergardener/become-master-gardener
Here are the field trips:
6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, orientation and a discussion of weeds by Bill Brunkan at the extension office, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, animal ecology and management of invasive species by Amy Loving at Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport.
1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 8, Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave., Davenport
6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 13, trees and houseplants by Tim Stephens, Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, review, extension office.
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, entomology, John Vance, city of Davenport, at a location to be determined.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, design, Chris Enroth, extension office.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, herbaceous ornamentals and soil, Greg Wolf, Dave Searl and Kate Mapes Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
All day, Nov. 3, compost, soil, botany, plant pathology and entomology, Iowa State University professors, Ames
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, review, extension office.
Videos that do not have a field trip include soil, fruit, turf grass, vegetables and herbs.