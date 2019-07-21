Visitors to the new Urban Campus of Scott Community College, 301 E. 3rd St., Davenport, may have noticed eight planters in front of the building filled with a wide assortment of flowers.
Rather than hire a landscape company to fill its planters, the college administration decided this spring to invite the school's various departments to 'adopt a planter.'
Each was given up to $50 to use, and members could add as much of their own funds as they wanted to, Alan Campbell, director for marketing and communications for Easter Iowa Community Colleges, said.
The office of education and training, headed by Joan Kindle and Terri Goodman, won first place in an impromptu contest, judged by personnel from the Davenport Public Library.
They were cited for using plants of varying heights, pink petunias for a pop of color and, overall, plants well-suited for full sun, which they certainly get.
Other participating departments included human resources, business, information technology and the call center team.