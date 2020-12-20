Scout your yard for centerpiece material

Ornaments, ribbons. Include a few shiny ornaments as needed. Glittered stems, ribbons and candles can add festive color to nature’s beauty in your centerpiece.

Foam for a base. Visit a florist or craft store for needed supplies. Pick up some floral foam to secure the stems. Cut it to shape to fit the size and shape of the container.

Moisten the foam before inserting fresh greens and cut flowers. Set the block of foam on top of a basin of water and let it sink. This allows all the air spaces to fill with water, ensuring your flowers and greens have the water they need. Use high density foam when working with evergreen boughs and branches.

No need to moisten the foam when using dried and artificial material. This material makes it easier to create your arrangement.

Flowers? Consider purchasing a few seasonal flowers for added color for your special event. These can be placed directly in the floral foam or water filled florist tubes set in the arrangement. Simply remove faded flowers and replace as needed.