Seed catalog pics are so tempting .... but you need to keep your head

As garden catalogs pile up and online versions fill your inbox, it can be overwhelming and difficult to resist buying more seeds and plants than you have space to grow and time to tend.

Start by flipping through the pages of various catalogs and searching gardening websites and online catalogs to gather ideas and inspiration. Narrow down your search by selecting plants suited to your climate and growing conditions.

Quality catalogs will list the cold hardiness zone of trees, shrubs and perennials and often include the Plant Hardiness Zone Map developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These hardiness zones are based on the average minimum winter temperature. The lower the number, the more cold-tolerant the plant.

Sunset Climate Zones for North America may be new to many gardeners. A variety of factors beyond high and low temperatures were considered when the 45 hardiness zones were created. Microclimates, growing season, rainfall, humidity, wind patterns, and ocean currents were some of the other factors that went into defining these zones.