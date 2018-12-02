Pink lights. Purple lights. Traditional red, green and white lights.
Lights that twinkle, glisten, race and drip.
Lights on trees, fences, shrubs and poles.
Everywhere you look at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, you see lights — 85,462 to be exact. This is the second year of Winter Lights, Winter Nights, a nighttime display that opens to the public on Wednesday and continues Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 6.
The idea sprouted with center director Ami (Jenkins) Porter who had heard of a similar show in another city. Last year was such a success that it boosted December attendance by 500 percent, she said.
Porter is committed to making the display "bigger and brighter" every year, and she wants visiting the display to become a Quad-City holiday tradition, much like baking cookies and wrapping presents.
But if you saw the display last year, don't think it will be the same this year. Oh, no. There are 47,962 additional lights with new and different arrangements.
"It's not really much the same at all," Porter said one night last week during a walk-through. "And one of the things I love is that, depending on where you stand, you get a whole different view."
Long strands of bright green lights, dripping like vines off the center roof may be one of the first differences visitors will see. The lobby, Sun Garden and hallway are dressier and more light-filled than last year. And there are many more lights out in the lawn that guests can explore by walking off the shoveled paths.
The center works with Reinders Inc., a family-owned distribution company headquartered in Sussez, Wisconsin, that sells "a lot of unique stuff that you wouldn't be able to pick up" at the big box stores, Porter said.
To finance the first-year display, the center secured a total of $15,000 in grants from the Regional Development Authority (RDA) and the Rock Island Community Foundation, which paid for 37,500 LED lights, cords and other equipment.
Thanks to continued backing from the RDA, individuals and 10 percent of revenue from last year's earnings, Porter had $11,500 to buy an additional 47,962 lights this year.
The other big requirement for the display is to recruit volunteers to help with setup, as center staff can't do it alone. This year about 350 volunteer hours were logged, Kate Mapes, special projects manager and assistant gardener, said.
The work got a jump start on a warm September day when 31 employees from various companies — Deere, TBK Bank and the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union — arrived to help through the United Way of the Quad-Cities Day of Caring.
"The volunteers we receive are top-notch!" Mapes said. "They jump in with both hands and knock our our garden task list like pros."
Scout troops are another source of hands, and they often bring along parents and siblings, making their work a family affair, Dave Searl, head gardener, said.
To get started the first year, Porter and Searl walked the gardens, picking out trees that would be good candidates for lights. Mapes assigned each of these trees a number, then put corresponding numbers on the boxes of lights.
The largest tree on the property is a bald cypress, an original planting from when the center was built in 1998. It's covered with glistening teal lights as far as one can reach from a 12-foot ladder.
One of the ways Porter hopes to grow the display is to get access to a mechanical lift that would allow lighting the trees to greater height.