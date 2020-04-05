Sharp mower, fertilizer = healthy lawn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now is a good time to be thinking about your spring and summer lawn care, including working on your lawn mower.

“Make sure the oil is clean and full,” Adam Thoms, assistant professor and turfgrass extension specialist at Iowa State University, said.

"Knock the dust out of the air filter. Sharpen your mower blades, because if you have a mower with a dull blade, it will cause the turfgrass to use more water to heal from a cut.”

Make sure your cut height is set for the length you want, ideally 3-3.5 inches.

Fertilizing turfgrass is very common in the spring, and nitrogen will get it growing. An actively growing and dense yard is the best way to limit or prevent weed growth. The typical recommended to apply about ½ to ¾ of a pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet of lawn.

“If you are concerned about crabgrass you will want to apply a crabgrass pre-emergence herbicide typically by May 1 to prevent the summer annual from being a problem,” Thoms said.

After fertilizing in the spring, don’t apply more nitrogen until around Labor Day in September. At that time, apply 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet. You also do an October feeding as well, with 1 pound per 1,000 square feet.