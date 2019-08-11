Editor's note: This is the last in a series about the kitchen remodel of Dave and Alma Gaul …

100-year-old cash register was best find

Of all the second-hand, on-sale items the Joneses found to furnish and accessorize their home theater, their best find by far was a genuine, 100-year-old cash register made by The National Cash Register Co. in Dayton, Ohio.

It was listed for sale online, and the Joneses had been watching it for weeks to see if anyone would bid. The photos weren't very good, and they weren't sure it was the real thing because the listed price was very much less than others they had seen.

Finally they made an offer that was accepted and Lloyd drove to a northeast Iowa town to get it. Because it is made of iron, including the insides, it weighs about 200 pounds.

The owner told Lloyd to 'make sure you bring a guy with you' because it wouldn't be easy to move, Lloyd said.